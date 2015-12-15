Xigem Technologies Announces Completion of Acquisition of AI Powered Automotive Shopping Platform EchoDigital

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – March 8, 2023) – Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: VZ6) (“Xigem” or the “Company“), a technology provider for the emerging remote economy, today announced that the Company has closed the previously announced acquisition of EAFdigital Inc. (“EchoDigital“), an artificial intelligence (“AI“) driven, SaaS-fueled automobile shopping and delivery platform for the $1.5 trillion global used automobile market.1 The Company purchased substantially all of the assets of EchoDigital from EAF Group of Companies (“EAF GROUP” or the “Vendor“) for aggregate consideration of $892,450 (the “Transaction“).

EchoDigital is a SaaS-based platform using its proprietary AI to seamlessly generate leads from traditional sources. The EchoDigital AI assesses and qualifies the lead and determines the lead’s psychological aptitude then matching it with the most suitable and qualified customer service/sales representative (“CSR“), as also determined by the AI, to complete the sale. EchoDigital is designed to optimize sales funnels and enhance conversion rates while reducing risk and spending on customer acquisition.

EchoDigital has delivered proven results in the automotive sales sector, and is readily scalable, customizable and applicable to almost any CSR-dependent sales system in a range of industry verticals.

“We expect EchoDigital to make an immediate financial contribution based on its current business, with potential growth from marketing the platform within the automotive sales space as well as other sectors,” said Brian Kalish, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Xigem. “EchoDigital can be a source of competitive advantage for companies who wish to make use of the most advanced technology to efficiently and effectively increase their sales.”

EchoDigital currently supports the EAF GROUP, a vertically integrated automobile sales, leasing, servicing, finance and warranty provider. Echo Auto Group, established in 2006, developed and began commercializing EchoDigital for its own use in 2018. Since then, EchoDigital has acted as the sales engine for several of the EAF GROUP’s divisions, proving itself to be a cost reduction and sales driving tool. EchoDigital has been responsible for approximately 60% of the EAF GROUP’s overall sales.

On the basis of unaudited financial results for the calendar year ended December 31, 2022, as well as the terms of a management agreement executed by the parties, EchoDigital is projecting receiving gross royalties of approximately $8.2 million, resulting in net royalty revenues of approximately $0.3 million, on EAF GROUP sales for the calendar year ending December 31, 2023.

Transaction Details

The Company has purchased assets of EchoDigital for consideration of 8,924,495 common shares of the Company (the “Shares“), in accordance with terms consistent with the asset purchase agreement (the “APA“) executed on February 24, 2023. Based on the closing price of the Company’s common shares on February 24, 2023, the Shares are valued at $892,450.

The Shares issued under the Transaction are subject to the customary four (4) month resale restriction under applicable securities laws as well contractual restrictions on trading, such that 50% may not be traded until five months after the closing of the Transaction, and the remaining 50% may not be traded until 10 months after the closing.

In addition to the Shares issued to the Vendor, a finder’s fee of 892,450 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 10% of the value of the Transaction (the “Finder’s Fee“), has been issued to an arm’s-length party and is subject the customary four (4) month resale restriction under applicable securities laws.

EchoDigital will be operated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Pursuant to a royalty and service-based management agreement executed by the parties, EAF GROUP will provide management services relating to EchoDigital, while EchoDigital will continue to support the sales efforts of the EAF GROUP, for at least 10 years.

The parties to the Transaction have entered into a voting support and lock-up agreement pursuant to which the recipients of the Shares have agreed to vote any Shares that they then hold in favour of Xigem’s board of directors and management for a period encompassing each of the Company’s next two annual meetings of shareholders, subject to certain limitations.

About Xigem Technologies Corporation

Established in Toronto, Ontario, Xigem is positioned to become a leading technology provider for the emerging near trillion-dollar remote economy, with software capable of improving the capacity, productivity, and overall remote operations for businesses, consumers, and other organizations. iAgent, the Company’s patented technology, FOOi, its proprietary peer-to-peer mobile payments app, and EchoDigital, an AI-powered SaaS automotive shopping platform, are intended to provide organizations, businesses, and consumers with the tools necessary to thrive in a vast array of remote working, learning, shopping and treatment environments, while the Company looks to aggregate a portfolio of innovative technologies capable of disrupting traditional business models.

www.xigemtechnologies.com

Instagram: @xigemtechnologies

Twitter: @XigemTech

Facebook: @xigemtechnologies

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/xigem-technologies

Further Information

The Company and the Vendor will provide further details in respect of the Transaction in due course by way of press release. The Company and the Vendor will make available all information as required by applicable regulatory authorities and will provide, in a press release to be disseminated at a later date, any additional required disclosure. All information contained in this press release with respect to the Company and EAFdigital was supplied by the parties respectively, for inclusion herein, without independent review by the other party, and each party and its directors and officers have relied on the other party for any information concerning the other party.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

SOURCE: Xigem Technologies Corporation

On behalf of the Company:

Brian Kalish, Chief Executive Officer

For further information:

Phone: (647) 250-9824 ext.4

Investors: [email protected]

Media: [email protected]

1 Source: Research and Markets, January 2023

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157627