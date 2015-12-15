Yugabyte Announces Speaker Lineup for Third Annual Distributed SQL Summit Asia

Experts and Executives from Tokopedia, Airwallex, Novopay, Red Hat and Mindgate to Present at the Virtual Event

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DSSAsia—Yugabyte, the leading open source distributed SQL database company, today announced the speaker lineup for the upcoming third annual Distributed SQL Summit (DSS) Asia.

This year’s virtual summit, taking place on Tuesday, March 28, includes speakers from companies including Tokopedia, Airwallex, Novopay, Red Hat, Mindgate, Yugabyte, and more. Registration to DSS Asia is free and the full speaker schedule is available here.

DSS Asia brings together Yugabyte’s Asian community of executives, developers, partners, customers, and industry experts to share use cases and best practices for building cloud-native applications and driving database modernization with distributed SQL.

“This is our third DSS Asia event, and it’s been inspiring to watch as every year attendance gets bigger, use cases become more innovative, and the general buzz increases as the adoption of distributed SQL accelerates,” said Karthik Ranganathan, co-founder and CTO of Yugabyte. “This year, the event features speakers that are using distributed SQL in incredibly exciting ways – from solving global banking challenges to overcoming roadblocks in database modernization strategy – it’s going to be a great event.”

DSS Asia features three tailored talk tracks—Technology, Japan, and Customers & Partners – with each session offering something for every level of interest, from technical expertise to general business value. Yugabyte CTO and co-founder, Karthik Ranganathan, will also give the keynote presentation, titled “Embrace, Extend, Evolve – Making PostgreSQL work for a Cloud Native World.”

Additional speakers at DSS Asia 2023 include:

Ahilan Ponnusamy, GTM Specialist, Red Hat

Lalit Chowdhary, Senior Vice President, Mindgate

Feixiang Zhao, Database Architect, Airwallex

Felix Christian Jonathan, Technical Architect, Tokopedia

Vish Phaneedra, Head of Solutions Engineering, Yugabyte

Manoj Mathew, Chief Architect, Novopay

Participants of DSS Asia will have the opportunity to join free YugabyteDB University training courses and certification testing on the topics of YCQL Development, YSQL Development, and YugabyteDB Administration.

Distributed SQL Summit Asia is the first of Yugabyte’s 2023 DSS events. You can find more information on upcoming events and DSS days here.

Click here to register for DSS Asia 2023 and join the conversation on Twitter at #DSSAsia.

About Yugabyte

​​Yugabyte is the company behind YugabyteDB, the open source, high-performance distributed SQL database for building global, cloud-native applications. YugabyteDB serves business-critical applications with SQL query flexibility, high performance and cloud-native agility, thus allowing enterprises to focus on business growth instead of complex data infrastructure management. It is trusted by companies in cybersecurity, financial markets, IoT, retail, e-commerce, and other verticals. Founded in 2016 by former Facebook and Oracle engineers, Yugabyte is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, 8VC, Dell Technologies Capital, Sapphire Ventures, and others. www.yugabyte.com

