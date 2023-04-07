AArete Celebrates 15 Years of Growth and Innovation

Employee-owned consulting firm’s culture of excellence drives results for clients

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arete, a global management and technology consulting firm, celebrates the company’s 15th anniversary today. The firm was founded amid a global financial crisis on April 7, 2008, with a vision to redefine consulting. Loren Trimble, CEO of AArete, and the founding team were committed to helping clients solve their most complex business performance issues and identify cost reduction opportunities to remain profitable during challenging times.





As an employee-owned firm, AArete’s culture of excellence and commitment to working alongside clients to develop and implement strategies has fueled the firm’s growth. Through 2022, AArete has yielded a 30%+ compound average growth rate, driven by innovation and excellence for clients. AArete is proud to have been named one of the World’s Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes and among Consulting Magazine’s Fastest Growing Firms.

In 15 years, AArete’s healthcare payer consulting practice has served more than 120 health plans in all U.S. markets and lines of business, with innovative solutions to improve profitability, operational efficiency and quality of care. Today, AArete has expanded beyond its healthcare foundation and has served some of the world’s largest financial institutions, distinguished higher education institutions, and the public sector among others. AArete acquired two technology firms in 2019 and 2020, strengthening its Digital & Technology Solutions and expanding globally into Europe and India.

“AArete’s 15th anniversary is an opportunity for me to thank our global, customer-centric team – and AArete alumni – who’ve always delivered results for our clients,” said Trimble. “In this era of big data, where organizations are struggling to turn numbers into actionable insights, clients trust AArete because we have the experts and the market intelligence to drive purposeful change.”

Celebrating 15 years of data-driven solutions that power some of the world’s most influential companies, AArete confidently drives the business forward with expanded global presence and enhanced solutions to meet client needs, now and into the future.

“It’s incredibly humbling to have been a part of the AArete team as we’ve evolved and grown with market needs, providing sustainable solutions to the largest challenges facing businesses today,” added Trimble. “While our core value of excellence is our true north, our team has remained nimble and future-focused to navigate through the next 15 years of business evolution and continual innovation.”

About AArete

AArete is a global management and technology consulting firm specializing in driving profitability improvement, digital transformation, and strategy & change for clients. Our cross-industry solutions are powered by a digital first mindset, market intelligence, and data-driven approach to deliver purposeful change, actionable insights, and guaranteed results. We work across all industries and business functions to optimize profits in a compressed timeframe. AArete humanizes data by translating numbers into actionable insights, helping clients make better decisions and standing by their side to foster change with confidence, empathy and purpose. Learn more at AArete.com or follow us @AArete on LinkedIn and Twitter.

