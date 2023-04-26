Aladdin Shop Integrates Genie Social Commerce Platform into Its Global Community Network

Hong Kong, China–(Newsfile Corp. – April 25, 2023) – Social commerce platform Aladdin Shop, a subsidiary of 38 Fule Technology Group, led by CEO David Allen Hillhouse, started leveraging the well-established traditional business networks of its parent company by integrating Genie Social Commerce Platform to its network. Aladdin Shop aims to attract its existing partners and clients of 38 Fule Technology Group to join its global community network.

The integration of Genie Social Commerce Platform into Aladdin Shop allows for a wider audience reach and increased exposure for partner products. By promoting a culture of co-creation and utilizing the existing infrastructure of 38 Fule Technology Group, Aladdin Shop and Genie Social Commerce Platform offer a diverse range of authentic products at attractive prices. This helps to foster collaboration and innovation, benefiting both businesses and consumers.

Aladdin Shop provides a user-friendly interface by leveraging the established network and logistics infrastructure of 38 Fule Technology Group, making it easy for customers to search for products, compare prices, and make purchases. The platform aims to be the preferred e-commerce destination for all, offering an easy and convenient shopping experience. A key advantage of the platform is its wide range of carefully curated products, with over 30,000 SPU products and 250,000 SKU in stock at any point in time.

Aladdin Shop and 38 Fule leverage the power of social networks and word-of-mouth marketing to reach a broader audience organically, fostering community building, and increasing customer retention and long-term business growth. This is a crucial reason for adopting this business model.

In addition to leveraging social networks and traditional advertising channels, Aladdin Shop and 38 Fule may consider expanding their product offerings, entering new markets, and developing strategic alliances with influencers, content creators, and other industry partners to amplify brand awareness and boost their marketing efforts.

Aladdin Shop’s Genie Social Commerce Platform enables community building and shared success on the platform. Leveraging the strong base of corporate clients of 38 Fule Technology Group, including some of China’s largest hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and corporates, Aladdin Shop and Genie Social Commerce Platform can expand their reach and offer a wider range of authentic products to their customers. Additionally, 38 Fule Technology Group’s partnerships with well-known brands provide opportunities to establish their own collaborations with other businesses, creating a broader network of growth and success.

Aladdin Shop and Genie Social Commerce Platform utilize state-of-the-art Web 3.0 technology to elevate the shopping experience for customers, introducing advanced levels of interactivity and efficiency. The platform’s unrelenting emphasis on quality and efficacy cultivates a sense of community building on the platform, driving greater customer retention and repeat business.

By emphasizing sustainable practices throughout their entire supply chain, from sourcing materials to packaging and shipping, Aladdin Shop and Genie Social Commerce Platform can appeal to the growing number of environmentally conscious consumers and contribute to the long-term success of their business. Incorporating eco-friendly products and initiatives into their business strategy positions Aladdin Shop and 38 Fule as responsible and socially conscious companies, which can attract and retain customers who prioritize sustainability.

Nick Yu

[email protected]

www.38aladdin.shop

