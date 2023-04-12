Algoma Capital and InvestBev Establish Lending Platform to Provide Financing to the Craft Spirits Industry

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With over 40 years of industry expertise, Brian Rosen has established a specialty lending platform, Algoma Capital (a sister company to InvestBev), to provide credit to the Craft Spirits industry. Algoma Capital will provide credit to premium distillers, brand owners and suppliers seeking to finance barrel inventory on an asset-basis. The firm will deploy up to $10 million in each investment.

Brian Rosen, CEO and Founder of Algoma Capital says, “We are extremely excited to provide much needed capital to the adult beverage space. We have a generational history of supporting brands and distillers and take great pride in being the #1 choice to them.”

Algoma Capital has partnered with Monroe Capital as a capital provider and will leverage Monroe’s specialty asset-based lending expertise.

About Algoma Capital

Algoma Capital is a critical partner helping small and middle market companies grow in the beverage space. We provide capital that allows these small and middle market suppliers to own brands, barrels and fixtures ahead of supportive cash flow. Algoma Capital is a sister company to InvestBev, the leading private equity provider to the alcohol beverage industry with over $200M in AUM. Additional information about the venture and lending parameters can be found at www.algomacap.com.

Contacts

Brian Rosen

Algoma Capital, a sister company to InvestBev

[email protected]
312-617-9057

