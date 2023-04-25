Alterra Mountain Company Names New President & COO of Crystal Mountain in Washington

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alterra Mountain Company announces that Matthew Darbous has been named President & Chief Operating Officer of Crystal Mountain in Washington, effective immediately. In his new role, Matthew will be responsible for all operations, driving profitability, and creating unparalleled experiences for guests and employees at the Pacific Northwest’s premier ski destination. Matthew will also oversee Crystal’s strategic development plan.

Matthew joined the Crystal team a year ago as Vice President of Business Development and Strategy, overseeing all strategy, finance, revenue management, IT, and HR functions. Prior to Crystal, he developed a proven track record of organizational leadership and operational oversight from successful stints in both telecom and freight logistics, where he helped contribute to one of the most successful telecom mergers in U.S. history and one of the largest freight networks in Western Alaska.

“During his time at Crystal Mountain, Matthew has been dedicated to developing the Crystal team and is excited to continue fostering employee relationships and building Crystal’s culture to help ensure Crystal’s future growth and success,” said Mark Brownlie, Chief Operating Officer, Mountain Division, Alterra Mountain Company. “Matthew has been a passionate leader since day one and I look forward to his continued leadership as he moves the strategic plan forward with care.”

Crystal recently announced $100 million in resort improvements over the next five years, the largest capital investment ever made at the resort. The strategic investment plan focuses on infrastructure and service advancements, continuing this summer with the redevelopment of the resort’s base area. In addition to the opening of Mountain Commons lodge, the plan includes additional parking and transportation options, new and upgraded ski lift infrastructure to expand uphill carry capacity, the potential for expanded terrain, and an aerial adventure course for enhanced summer activities.

“I grew up skiing Crystal Mountain as a kid with my family, so in many ways, this position is like a homecoming for me,” said Matthew Darbous, President & Chief Operating Officer of Crystal Mountain. “I am excited to engage the incredible team at Crystal and play a role in the future of this special mountain, while staying true to its culture and all that makes it a beloved destination for so many.”

About Alterra Mountain Company

Alterra Mountain Company is a family of 16 iconic year-round resorts, the world’s largest heli-skiing operation, and Ikon Pass – the premier ski and snowboard season pass offering access to more than 50 iconic mountain destinations around the world. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado and born out of a shared love of the mountains and adventure, the company has brought together some of the world’s most aspirational brands, including: Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley in California; Stratton Mountain and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia. Also included in the portfolio is Alpine Aerotech, a worldwide helicopter support and maintenance service center in British Columbia, Canada, Aspenware, the ski industry leader in technology services and e-commerce, and Ski Butlers, the global leader in ski and snowboard rental delivery. For more information, please visit www.alterramtnco.com.

About Crystal Mountain Resort

Crystal Mountain is the premier ski destination in the Pacific Northwest, with world-class terrain winter or summer. High in the alpine of the scenic Cascade Range in Washington State and neighboring iconic Mount Rainier, Crystal is more than a location. It is a place where something powerful exists that captures the heart and feeds the soul. Here the mountain towers in a paradise valley at the end of the road, providing an expanse of endless adventure. For more information, please visit www.crystalmountainresort.com.

