American Tower Plans First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) announced today that the press announcement of its first quarter 2023 results is scheduled to be released to the news services at 7:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. In addition, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on April 26, 2023 to discuss its results.
Conference call details are as follows:
|
Call Date:
|
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
|
Call Time:
|
8:30 a.m. ET
|
|
|
Call Dial in:
|
(877) 692-8955 U.S./Canada
|
|
(234) 720-6979 International
|
|
Access Code: 2801199
|
|
|
Online Info:
|
https://www.americantower.com/investor-relations/webcasts/
|
|
Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call.
|
|
Replay available shortly after the conclusion of the call.
|
|
An audio replay of the conference call will be available as follows:
|
|
Replay Dates:
|
April 26, 2023 11:30 a.m. ET – May 10, 2023 11:59 p.m. ET
|
Replay Dial in:
|
(866) 207-1041 U.S./Canada
|
|
(402) 970-0847 International
|
|
Access Code: 5479543
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.
Contacts
ATC Contact: Adam Smith
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Telephone: (617) 375-7500