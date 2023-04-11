Apollomics Co-Founder and President, Sanjeev Redkar, Ph.D., to Speak at 23rd Annual R. Bryan Miller Symposium

Dr. Redkar to discuss importance of HGF/cMET pathway, which can play critical role in origin of several cancers

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apollomics Inc. (Nasdaq: APLM), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing multiple oncology drug candidates to address difficult-to-treat and treatment-resistant cancers, today announced that the company’s Co-Founder and President, Sanjeev Redkar, MBA, Ph.D., will speak at the 23rd Annual R. Bryan Miller Symposium, an event exploring the interface of chemical biology and organic chemistry in honor of Professor R. Bryan Miller, at the University of California, Davis on April 14, 2023.

Dr. Redkar will deliver the presentation, titled, “The HGF/cMet Pathway in Cancer – Early Development to Clinical Evidence,” at 11 a.m. PST at the UC Davis Conference Center. Following the event, a copy of the presentation will be made available on the Apollomics website here.

In cancer cells, aberrant HGF/c-Met axis activation, which is closely related to c-Met (or “cMET”) gene mutations, overexpression and amplification, promotes tumor growth and proliferation. HGF/c-Met axis also plays an important role in a cancer cell’s ability to develop resistance to certain targeted therapies that affect other signaling pathways. Therefore, c-Met and its associated signaling pathways are potentially clinically important therapeutic targets. Apollomics is developing a small molecule, orally bioavailable and highly specific c-Met inhibitor, APL-101, for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and brain tumors.

Dr. Redkar will be joined by other distinguished speakers, including:

Paula T. Hammond , Ph . D . : David H. Koch Chair Professor in Engineering and the Head of the Department of Chemical Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

: David H. Koch Chair Professor in Engineering and the Head of the Department of Chemical Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) David R. Liu, Ph.D.: Vice-Chair of the Faculty at the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT. He is also the founder or co-founder of multiple therapeutics and biotechnology companies, including Chroma Medicine, Exo Therapeutics, Pairwise Plants, Editas Medicine, Beam Therapeutics, Resonance Medicine, Nvelop Therapeutics and Prime Medicine.

