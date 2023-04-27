ATMECS Global Inc. Partners with Insurity to Rapidly Implement Cloud-Based Solutions to Major P&C Carriers

ATMECS Global Inc.’s extensive insurance domain knowledge will help P&C insurers rapidly and reliably implement Insurity’s software under-budget and on-time across multiple lines of business

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insurity, the leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced its partnership with ATMECS Global Inc. to accelerate cloud-based software implementations for P&C carriers. As a System Integrator (SI) partner, ATMECS Global Inc. will configure and deploy software, as well as provide bespoke customization and application engineering to customers.

Insurity’s System Integrator Partners offers customers with collaborative, capabilities-driven deployment options. SI Partners, like ATMECS Global Inc., provide design support, configuration and implementation, integrations, and industry experience to provide a global delivery model and create scale.

ATMECS Global Inc. is a trusted solutions partner to Insurity and the world’s largest insurance carriers. An innovation catalyst and technology accelerator for the global insurance industry, ATMECS Global Inc.’s insurance subject matter experts and technology teams are equipped to help its insurance clients gain competitive advantage by optimizing their technologies for key strategic imperatives. With end-to-end technology services and the requisite domain knowledge, ATMECS Global Inc. is a strategic technology services partner to insurance organizations.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of Insurity’s SI Program and help more insurers meet their strategic business goals through technology transformation and optimization,” said Ravi Velagapudi, Founder and CEO at ATMECS Global Inc. “Our deep domain experience combined with Insurity’s comprehensive product suite will continue to drive value for P&C carriers across lines of business.”

“ATMECS Global Inc.’s strong focus on innovation, digital services, cloud operations, analytics, and global user support is exactly what Insurity seeks out in a SI partner,” said Jennifer Saylors, VP, SI Success at Insurity. “Through this partnership, Insurity and ATMECS Global Inc. help insurance carriers not only solve their current business challenges but also future proofs the technology stack by infusing and seamlessly integrating Insurity’s best-in-class solutions into their business.”

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and the industry’s most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About ATMECS Global Inc.

ATMECS Global Inc., is a results-oriented, full-service engineering and R&D organization. We are Technology Accelerators, bringing in visible transformation for our clients through automation, adoption of leading-edge integrated development platforms, CI/CD, Dev Ops, Cloud, and Big Data. Several Fortune 500 customers and exciting next gen startup companies engage us to partner with them to solve critical business challenges. As Innovation Catalysts, we help clients lead change through AI/ML, AR/VR, IOT, Conversational BOTs & Blockchain. We combine deep domain and technology expertise with strong business acumen to solve challenges for our clients and their businesses.

