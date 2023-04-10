Bankjoy Announces Integration with Fiserv Portico

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bankjoy, a digital banking provider, today announced its integration with Fiserv Portico, a full-service account processing system. Through this integration, credit unions using Fiserv Portico will have greater flexibility to deploy Bankjoy’s world-class digital banking tools for their members.

Bankjoy’s integration with Fiserv Portico will allow more credit unions to deliver a competitive online and mobile banking experience with a modern, intuitive UX that attracts new members while deepening existing member relationships. Live Life Federal Credit Union, based in Fraser, Michigan with more than $60 million in assets, is Bankjoy’s latest client to leverage the integration with Fiserv Portico.

“We at Live Life FCU incorporated Bankjoy’s digital banking platform as a critical component of our aggressive growth strategy. Our leadership team is constantly striving to innovate and provide the best services to both our retail and business members,” said Traoney Harris, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, Live Life FCU. “Discovering a competitive digital banking solution that integrates with Fiserv Portico has been a game changer, enabling us to deliver a modern digital banking experience.”

In addition to the integration with Fiserv Portico, Bankjoy also supports out-of-the-box integrations with several third-party partners, including Allied Payments, Vertifi, UrbanFT, Savvy Money and more. As a result, credit unions on Fiserv Portico will have more opportunities to proactively address members’ needs with the latest technologies without being burdened by lengthy implementation timelines and costly engineering resources.

Engineered by credit union executives, Bankjoy delivers modern banking technology, including mobile and online banking, e-statements, online account opening, online loan origination, and conversational AI to financial institutions of all sizes. Bankjoy continues to evolve its digital product offerings, rolling out several new features, functionalities and integrations in the last 12 months, such as its new, standalone online account opening solution and its new business banking platform. Bankjoy’s commitment to ongoing innovation and its comprehensive suite of integrations makes it easier and more cost-effective for credit unions to deliver truly feature-rich digital banking technology to members, whether they have a retail or business account.

“Ongoing digital transformation over the last decade has accelerated the need for financial institutions of all sizes to deliver a state-of-the-art digital banking experience. Their success as an institution depends on this, as the top performing financial institutions see an average of 24-28 digital banking log-ons per account holder each month, which drives revenue growth by an average of 10-15 percent each year, according to McKinsey & Company,” said Michael Duncan, CEO of Bankjoy. “Yet, investing in a truly cutting-edge digital banking solution can seem out-of-reach for institutions without extensive engineering resources and IT budgets. Our integration with Fiserv Portico aims to solve this by giving credit unions more flexibility to roll out the digital banking features that today’s members expect in the most efficient and cost-effective way possible.”

For more details on Bankjoy’s integration with Fiserv Portico, join our webinar on April 18 at 1 PM ET. Bankjoy CEO, Michael Duncan and Senior Sales Engineer, David Slaughter will present a live demo of the product and integration, as well as an overview of other third-party partners that are available to Fiserv Portico credit unions through the partnership.

Register here to save your spot for the event.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

About Bankjoy

Detroit-based FinTech, Bankjoy, delivers modern banking technology, including mobile banking, online banking, and a banking API to banks and credit unions — big and small. The company prides itself on creating beautiful products with advanced features, simple navigation, modern look and feel, and world class user experiences shaped by talking to users. Bankjoy is a Curql Collective, Bessemer Venture Partner, Y Combinator-, and CheckAlt-backed company. For more information, visit www.bankjoy.com.

Contacts

Mallory Griffin



York Public Relations



[email protected]

706-830-0868