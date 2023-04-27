Bardeen.ai Announces the Launch of its Revolutionary AI Automation Platform

Harnessing the transformative power of generative AI for modern workplaces with integrations for ChatGPT, Google Sheets, Slack, Trello and more

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bardeen.ai , the workplace AI automation company, today announced the launch of its AI-driven, no-code automation platform that enables users to automate complex tasks with ease, freeing up valuable time and resources.

“Bardeen challenges the assumption that automation is only for large companies with vast resources,” said Pascal Weinberger, co-founder and CEO of Bardeen.ai. “Instead, it offers a tool that anyone can use to improve their productivity and quality of life.”

Bardeen’s interface allows users to create and manage their automation workflows entirely within their web browser. There is no need to install any additional software or plugins so it is highly secure and exposes no intellectual property. Additionally, the platform gives users the flexibility to choose whether they want their automations to run locally or in the cloud.

The platform’s focus on personal automation sets it apart from other automation tools. While many automation tools are designed for use within the enterprise setting, Bardeen is aimed at individuals and small teams who want to get started with automation. Its goal is to help people automate the repetitive and mundane tasks that consume so much of their time and energy, allowing more time for creative and fulfilling work.

It costs nothing to start creating automations with Bardeen.ai. The free plan provides users with unlimited access to non-premium automations and allows them to share them with an unlimited number of teammates.

“We believe that everyone should have access to the tools they need to succeed, regardless of their financial situation or technical skills,” said Artem Harutyunyan, co-founder and CTO of Bardeen.ai. “Our plan provides users with easy access to the transformative power of generative AI, which was previously only available to big enterprises.”

Bardeen.ai’s extensive library of automation templates includes integrations with popular tools such as Airtable, ChatGPT, Clickup, Google Sheets, Notion, Slack, Trello and more making it easy for users to automate their everyday workflows. Plus, with the ability to create custom automations, users can tailor the platform to their unique needs.

Playbooks and Magic Box are two key features of the Bardeen workplace automation platform.

A playbook is a pre-built workflow or template that automates a specific task. Playbooks are designed to be easy to use and customizable, allowing users to quickly automate repetitive tasks without needing any programming skills. Bardeen offers a vast library of pre-built playbooks for a wide range of tasks, including data entry, report generation, social media management, a powerful website data scraper, AI modules for OCR, text-to-speech, and more. Users can also create their own custom playbooks using the drag-and-drop interface, which can then be shared with others in their organization.

The Magic Box feature allows users to create a custom workflow by selecting pre-built actions from a list. For example, if a user needs to extract data from an email and input it into a spreadsheet, they can simply drag and drop the appropriate actions from the Magic Box onto a canvas and connect them in the desired sequence. The Magic Box is designed to be intuitive and user-friendly, making it a quick and easy way to automate small tasks without the need to create a full playbook.

“I am thrilled to see Bardeen.ai introduce its new AI automation platform to the world,” said Florian Leibert, general partner at 486 Capital, Europe’s largest early-stage venture capital firm and investor in the company’s recent Series A funding . “Their platform represents an order of magnitude advance in the field of individual automation. We’ve seen nothing like it. No other player in the market can do as much as they are doing by leveraging AI. We are confident that it will help individuals and small teams be more productive and literally redefine the workplace.”

About Bardeen.ai

Bardeen.ai , a venture-backed workplace artificial intelligence company, is an end user-friendly automation platform that harnesses the power of AI to help business professionals and small teams automate repetitive tasks. Its browser-based interface and extensive library of automation templates makes it easy for users to get started with automation. Bardeen.ai is available both locally and in the cloud, giving users the flexibility to choose how and where they want their automations to run. Let us help you keep pace with the fast-changing world of workplace AI and follow us on Twitter .