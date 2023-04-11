Belite Bio to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on RBP4 Antagonist Tinlarebant in Late-Stage Development for Stargardt Disease 1

Virtual event on Wednesday, May 3rd at 1:00 PM ET will feature key opinion leader Hendrik Scholl, M.D. from the University of Basel, Switzerland

18-month interim efficacy and safety data from Belite Bio’s Phase 2 trial evaluating tinlarebant in Stargardt disease 1 will be discussed

SAN DIEGO, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE), a San Diego based clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company targeting eye diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event to discuss the RBP4 antagonist tinlarebant and its relevance in the treatment of Stargardt Disease 1.

Webcast Information:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM Eastern Time Webcast Link: lifescievents.com/belitebio

The webinar will feature Professor Hendrik Scholl, M.D. (Chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology, University of Basel) who will discuss the 18-month interim efficacy and safety data from Belite Bio’s Phase 2 trial evaluating tinlarebant (LBS-008) for the treatment of Stargardt disease (STGD1).

Tinlarebant is a potent, once-a-day, orally administered, small molecule RBP4 antagonist that is intended to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products which have been implicated in the onset and progression of STGD1 and geographic atrophy in dry age-related macular degeneration. Tinlarebant has been granted Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations in the U.S., and orphan drug designation in the U.S. and Europe for STGD1.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

Hendrik Scholl, M.D. is a Professor and Chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology, University of Basel, Switzerland, founding Co-Director of the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel (IOB) and Study Chair and Principal Investigator of the largest international prospective study of STGD1 disease progression (ProgStar study). He specializes in medical and surgical management of retinal diseases, especially inherited retinal and macular dystrophies.

Prof. Scholl graduated from the University of Tübingen in Germany. He completed residency at Tübingen’s University Eye Hospital prior to a fellowship at Moorfields Eye Hospital & Institute of Ophthalmology in London. After several academic positions at the Medical Faculty of the University of Bonn in Germany, he was appointed as Professor of Ophthalmology in 2010 and as Endowed Chair in 2011 at the prestigious Wilmer Eye Institute of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland. Prof. Scholl headed the Retinal Degeneration Clinic and the Visual Neurophysiology Service at Johns Hopkins Hospital and was appointed as Co-director of the university’s Center for Stem Cells and Ocular Regenerative Medicine (STORM).

Prof. Scholl has authored over 250 articles and reviews in peer-reviewed journals and has received numerous prestigious awards, including the European Vision Award, the President’s Award of the American Society of Retinal Specialists, the W. Richard Green Award and the Paul Henkind Memorial Award of the Macula Society, and the Swiss Alfred-Vogt Award

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio is a San Diego based clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company targeting eye diseases with significant unmet medical needs, such as advanced age-related macular degeneration (commonly known as Geographic Atrophy or advanced Dry AMD) and Stargardt disease, and metabolic diseases. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook or visit us at www.belitebio.com.

