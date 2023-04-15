Berry Announces Expansion of its Leading Film Manufacturing Facility in Lewisburg, Tennessee

Expansion will support increased production of sustainable film solutions

EVANSVILLE, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), a leader in the design, development, and production of innovative, sustainable stretch films has begun expanding one of its leading stretch film manufacturing facilities in Lewisburg, Tennessee for completion by early 2024. The 25,000 square foot expansion will support the growing demand for Berry’s highest performing, sustainable stretch films by creating space for three new cast lines, upgrading the capacity of the facilities existing post-industrial resin (PIR) reprocessing system, and extending its rail spur for resin material handling. In coordination of the expansion, Berry will add ten new jobs in the Lewisburg facility.

“The ability to access innovative, sustainable film solutions is critical for our customers as they work to drive progress toward a circular, net-zero economy,” said Phil Stolz, EVP and General Manager, Performance Materials for Berry. “Expanding our Lewisburg facility will allow us to optimize the facility to help our films customers deliver against their ambitious sustainability goals.”

Through collaboration with its OEM supplier, Berry will complete the installation of one cast line to support 20 million pounds of added capacity for ultra-high-performance films. By investing in the new cast line, Berry benefits from the advanced technology needed to increase capacity in its most sophisticated stretch films. Upon installation of the first new line, Berry has plans to add two additional cast lines in the facility.

Plastic stretch films have been a longtime preferred solution for pallet load containment thanks to their strong, durable, and lightweight nature. Manufacturers continue to advance the performance of stretch films through developments in manufacturing paired with customer demands. Additions to Berry’s Lewisburg facility will support the increased production of ultra-high performing film solutions that advance a pathway to circularity. Among these films are Berry’s Transcend™ and Stratos™ machine films designed to reduce the use of virgin plastic through source reduction while retaining excellent load containment to prevent, breakage, damage and loss during transport and storage.

To learn more about Berry’s sustainable films portfolio, click here.

