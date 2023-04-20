Bespoke Partners Launches New Client Services Program, Welcomes Two Private Equity Leaders

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bespokepartners—Bespoke Partners, the largest retained executive search and leadership advisory service firm for software companies, today announced that Jessica Larson and Matt Sommi have joined the firm to lead the firm’s new Private Equity Client Services Program.





In the new program, Jessica and Matt partner with clients to tailor Bespoke’s service offerings in talent advisory, executive search, curated network access, and leadership advisory to achieve clients’ human capital goals.

“Talent is by far the most critical factor for a private equity portfolio company to achieve the investment thesis,” said Eric Walczykowski, Bespoke Partners’ CEO. “Our Client Services Program enables private equity firms to analyze their human capital needs and tune our services to maximize the impact of talent on their growth goals. Jessica and Matt bring unmatched expertise and insight to working with highly successful private equity firms to generate outsized returns.”

Jessica joins as Senior Vice President of Private Equity and has 20 years of experience in tailoring high-value professional services for clients in private equity, finance and related sectors. She previously held a senior role at GLG focusing on financial sector clients and in an earlier leadership role she drove engagement for GLG’s services across all private equity and public sector companies in the western US region.

“I’m excited to join an organization known as the preeminent leadership advisory and executive search firm in our industry,” Jessica said. “I’m passionate about showing clients how Bespoke’s unique services empower them to execute on value creation plans more effectively.”

Matt joins Bespoke as Vice President of Private Equity. He previously spent 8 years in research and business development at GLG, supporting private equity due diligence efforts and orchestrating successful projects for GLG’s middle market private equity firms.

“I’ve seen firsthand how access to external talent and expertise can accelerate growth and achievement of the investment thesis for a private equity firm,” Matt said. “I’m thrilled to work with our clients to ensure they maximize the impact of human capital on their portfolio companies.”

Jessica and Matt join Bespoke Partners as the firm recently launched its Strategic Resourcing Group, providing curated access to a talent network of the software industry’s most accomplished executives. The groundbreaking service cuts months off the time to recruit world-class leadership by supplying real-time visibility into the leadership talent market and on-demand introductions to actionable executives. Learn more at www.bespokepartners.com/SRG.

About Bespoke Partners

Bespoke Partners is the largest firm focused exclusively on executive recruiting and leadership advisory services for software and SaaS companies in the United States.

Bespoke is the leadership talent partner of choice for public, private, private equity and venture backed software companies. The firm has executed more than 1,000 leadership searches including CEOs, CFOs, CROs, CMOs, CPOs, CTOs, CIOs, CHROs, Board Members, Operating Partners and many more.

Bespoke’s unique, data-driven services complete searches in typically half the industry average time with a 99% placement success rate. The firm’s unique methodology identifies leaders who will accelerate growth and cuts the risk of C-suite mis-hiring.

Learn more at www.bespokepartners.com.

