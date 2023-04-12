Best Serverless Security Practices from the 4th AWS & Intetics Joint Webinar, Now Available on YouTube

NAPLES, Fla., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 4th joint webinar “Serverless Security on AWS” by AWS & Intetics, a leading global technology company, is now available on YouTube.

How to secure a serverless application? What is the difference between Serverless Security and security for classic solutions on AWS? What are Security domains for Serverless applications?

Serverless applications on AWS require robust security measures to protect against cyber threats and ensure data confidentiality, integrity, and availability. Failure to secure serverless applications can result in devastating consequences, including data breaches, loss of customer trust, and financial losses.

On March 23, Hamdy Eed, AWS Sr. Partner Solutions Architect, and Sergey Dudal, Intetics PM/Cloud Solutions CoE (Centers of Excellence) Leader, hosted the 4th joint AWS series webinar titled “Serverless Security on AWS.” Experts shared how to build secure serverless applications on AWS and the best practices to follow.

What is Serverless?

Serverless is a cloud architecture that allows you to transfer more of your operational responsibilities to your cloud provider, such as AWS. You can build and run applications and services without considering servers, providing you with agility and innovation. The serverless approach removes the need to manage infrastructure tasks like server or cluster provisioning, patching, operating system maintenance, and capacity provisioning. Serverless architecture can be used for almost any application or backend service, and it handles everything needed to run and scale your application with high availability.

4 Benefits of Using a Serverless Approach

No server management . With serverless, you don’t have to worry about managing servers, allowing you to focus on developing and deploying your applications.

. With serverless, you don’t have to worry about managing servers, allowing you to focus on developing and deploying your applications. Flexible scaling . Depending on the workload, serverless architectures can quickly scale up or down, ensuring optimal resource utilization and cost savings.

. Depending on the workload, serverless architectures can quickly scale up or down, ensuring optimal resource utilization and cost savings. Pay for value . With a serverless approach, you only pay for the resources you use instead of paying for idle servers, leading to cost savings.

. With a serverless approach, you only pay for the resources you use instead of paying for idle servers, leading to cost savings. High availability. Serverless architectures automatically handle high availability and fault tolerance, reducing application downtime risk.

How to Secure a Serverless Application on AWS?

Regarding security and compliance, AWS has built its data center and network architecture to meet the needs of the most security-sensitive organizations. AWS takes responsibility for safeguarding the infrastructure that powers its cloud services and provides customers with security services that they can use. Third-party auditors regularly test and verify the effectiveness of AWS’s security measures as part of the compliance programs.

However, you also have a role in ensuring security and compliance. Your responsibilities depend on the AWS services you use and other factors like the sensitivity of your data, company requirements, and applicable laws and regulations. So-called “security in the cloud” is precisely the thing Intetics, an Advance AWS partner, can help you manage.

With the serverless model, there is an opportunity to focus on securing your application code, managing the storage and accessibility of sensitive data, monitoring, and logging application behavior, and implementing identity and access management (IAM) for the relevant services. Thus, you can concentrate on your core business while our cloud experts control the underlying infrastructure and security measures.

Featured material: AWS Grants Intetics an Advanced Services Partner Accreditation for Outstanding Cloud Expertise and Customer Success

Watch the webinar on YouTube and enjoy serverless security on AWS made simple:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MkI3bI1L4S4&list=PLDETLV5UfODut6-7FMaWDaYkleyV1wZmu&index=4

About the Series

Running your applications on AWS gives you complete control, cost-benefit, and agility for your business. But many customers are using Amazon EC2 and AWS services that still need attention in operation and scalability, which sometimes deviate from your focus, your business application. Creation manually of the resources or not establishing a pattern for the application are some examples of things that consume time and from which you need to take real advantage of the cloud.

The purpose of this series is to:

demonstrate that production platforms can be built on top of Serverless architecture,

show a set of tools that can simplify business processes,

key features of AWS services,

and the main things to remember when building serverless platforms in AWS.

Watch the whole series:

About Intetics

Intetics is a leading global technology company focused on the creation and operation of effective distributed technology teams aimed at turnkey software product development, digital transformation, quality assurance, and data processing. Based on a proprietary business model of Remote In-Sourcing®, proprietary Predictive Software Engineering framework, advanced Quality Management Platform, measurable SLAs, and unparalleled methodology for talent recruitment and retention, Intetics enables IT rich, innovative organizations to capitalize on available global talent and Intetics’ in-depth engineering expertise. At Intetics, our outcomes do not just meet clients’ expectations, they have been exceeding them for our 28+ years in business. Intetics is ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 27001 (security) certified. The company’s innovation and growth achievements are reflected in winning prestigious Inc 5000, Software 500, CRN 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 50, GSA, Stevie People’s Choice, Clutch, ACQ5 and European IT Excellence awards, and inclusion into IAOP Best Global Outsourcing 100 list. You can find more information at https://intetics.com

About AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 200 fully featured services from data centers globally. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—are using AWS to lower costs, become more agile, and innovate faster.

CONTACT: Contact info: Irina Dubovik, Digital Marketing Director Intetics, [email protected] +1 (239) 217-4907