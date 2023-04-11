BostonGene Announces Acceptance of Eight Abstracts to be Presented at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2023

BostonGene to Present on the Power of Next-generation Immunotherapy Response Prediction Using AI-based Multiomic Data Integration

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BostonGene today announced that eight abstracts were selected for poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023, which will be held from April 14 – 19, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. BostonGene will exhibit at booth #1358.

On Sunday, April 16, Alexander Bagaev, PhD, Vice President of Product Development at BostonGene, will deliver a presentation on the power of next-generation immunotherapy response prediction driven by BostonGene’s bioinformatic engine through AI-based multiomic data integration.

BostonGene will present posters that describe the development of novel assays and analytical tools and pipelines to advance precision oncology, including our liquid biopsy platform and cancer of unknown primary (CUP) classifier. BostonGene will also demonstrate ability of comprehensive molecular profiling to identify clinically relevant alterations that can be utilized for treatment decision-making. The presentations highlight the application of BostonGene’s innovative technologies to improve the diagnosis and personalized treatment recommendations for cancer patients.

Details of BostonGene’s presence at the AACR Annual Meeting are below:

Spotlight Theater Presentation:

Title: Next generation immunotherapy response prediction driven by BostonGene’s bioinformatic engine through AI-based multiomic data integration

Date and Time: Sunday, April 16 | 1:30 PM



Location: Spotlight theater C



Speaker: Alexander Bagaev, PhD, Vice President of Product Development, BostonGene

BostonGene uses artificial intelligence and machine learning systems to integrate data from next-generation DNA and RNA sequencing (NGS), multiplex imaging, and flow cytometry to paint a comprehensive portrait of a cancer patient’s tumor and immune system. This 360-degree approach to precision diagnostics requires the deployment of novel analytical solutions.

Poster Presentations:

Title: Use of comprehensive molecular profiling to identify additional clinically-relevant alterations compared to targeted gene panels

Abstract number: 244



Date and Time: Sunday, April 16 | 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM



Location: Exhibit Hall, Poster Section 9



Presenter: Sandrine Degryse, PhD, BostonGene

Title: Analytical validation of a liquid biopsy test using cell-free circulating tumor DNA for mutational profiling

Abstract number: 1042



Date and Time: Sunday, April 16 | 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM



Location: Exhibit Hall, Poster Section 42



Presenter: Anastasia Yudina, BostonGene

Title: Integrated analysis of gene expression signatures and AI-based detection of tertiary lymphoid structures and stromal tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes in breast cancer H&E samples

Abstract number: 27



Date and Time: Tuesday, April 18 | 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM



Location: Exhibit Hall, Poster Section 33



Presenter: Kate Postovalova, PhD, BostonGene

Title: An ML-based tool for predicting tissue of origin for cancer of unknown primary (CUP) based on genomic and transcriptomic data

Abstract number: 5405



Date and Time: Tuesday, April 18 | 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM



Location: Exhibit Hall, Poster Section 32



Presenter: Nara Shin, PhD, BostonGene

Title: Computational cancer cell gene expression deconvolution from tumor bulk RNA-seq via the machine learning algorithm Helenus

Abstract number: 5401



Date and Time: Tuesday, April 18 | 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM



Location: Exhibit Hall, Poster Section 32



Presenter: Krystle Nomie, PhD, BostonGene

Title: Development and refinement of functional gene expression signatures as a computational tool for comprehensive characterization of transcriptomic data

Abstract number: 6538



Date and Time: Wednesday, April 19 | 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM



Location: Exhibit Hall, Poster Section 30



Presenter: Alexander Bagaev, PhD, BostonGene

Title: Comprehensive immunoprofiling of peripheral blood reveals five conserved immunotypes with implications for immunotherapy in cancer patients

Abstract number: 6664



Date and Time: Wednesday, April 19 | 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM



Location: Exhibit Hall, Poster Section 39



Presenter: Michael Goldberg, PhD, BostonGene

Title: Cancer of unknown primary (CUP): Beyond the identification of the site of origin by an integrative genomic approach

Abstract number: 2143



Date and Time: Monday, April 17 | 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM



Location: Exhibit Hall, Poster Section 39



Presenter: Majd Al Assaad, MD, Weill Cornell Medicine

Research conducted in collaboration with Weill Cornell Medicine

The abstracts will be published in an online-only Proceedings supplement to the AACR journal Cancer Research after the conclusion of the AACR Annual Meeting.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene’s mission is to power healthcare’s transition to personalized medicine using our AI-based molecular and immune profiling to improve the standard of care, accelerate research, and reduce overall cost of cancer care. BostonGene’s testsreveal key drivers of each tumor, including immune microenvironment properties, actionable mutations, biomarkers of response to diverse therapies, and recommended therapies. Through these comprehensive analyses, BostonGene’s tests generate a personalized roadmap for therapeutic decision-making for each cancer patient. For more information, visit BostonGene at http://www.BostonGene.com.

