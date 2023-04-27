Breckenridge Distillery Wins Highest Honor at World Spirits Competition and Double Gold Awards for Bourbon Whiskey, 105 High Proof, Two Clans and XO Cognac Finish

Breckenridge Distillery Photo courtesy: Davis Stuart, Breckenridge Distillery

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Breckenridge Distillery, the world’s highest distillery and one of the most awarded craft distilleries in the U.S., celebrates four Double Gold wins for Breckenridge Bourbon Whiskey, Breckenridge 105 High Proof, Breckenridge Two Clans and Breckenridge XO Cognac Finish at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition—the largest and most-prestigious spirits competition in the world.

With over 1,700 whiskey submissions from across the globe, judges awarded four different Breckenridge whiskies double golds, the highest honor at the competition. Double Golds are awarded to the entries that receive a gold medal rating by all 65 members of the judging panel; these are among the finest products in the world.

Photo courtesy: Davis Stuart, Breckenridge Distillery

“It’s an absolute honor to have four of our spirits recognized and awarded Double Gold at the prestigious World Spirits Competition.” says Bryan Nolt, founder and CEO of Breckenridge Distillery. “It’s an affirmation that our passion and dedication to creating exceptional bourbon is being noticed and appreciated by connoisseurs and experts in the industry. Our customers keep us motivated to continue to push the boundaries of blending bourbon and to deliver the best possible products.”

The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named as one of the country’s Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting, and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey as they learn the inner workings of whiskey production.

Breckenridge Bourbon Whiskey and Breckenridge 105 High Proof are available for purchase nationwide on Caskers.com.

About Breckenridge Distillery

Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery,” and is best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey.

One of the most highly awarded distilleries in the U.S., the Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 9x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 3x in 2023) and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, their Breckenridge 105 High Proof was named 2023 World’s Best Blended at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine.

To learn more about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time. Tilray Brands delivers on this mission by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life and by providing access to products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul while invoking wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to deliver a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information about Tilray Brands, visit www.tilray.com and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08ab3af9-bec9-4b6a-8dfd-1f38b2f65963