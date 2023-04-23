California ERC Eligibility Check For Nonprofits Announced by Let Hutch Help

Let Hutch Help has launched a simplified eligibility assessment tool that allows non-profit organizations, startups, and businesses with 500 or fewer W-2 employees to determine if they qualify for ERC rebates at no cost, using only 3 questions.

Englewood, Colorado–(Newsfile Corp. – April 22, 2023) – This recently announced eligibility assessment and application service from Let Hutch Help, in partnership with Jorns & Associates, can help employers to qualify for Employee Retention Credit (ERC), even if they did not meet the program’s original requirements. The launch follows the introduction of major changes to the pandemic relief program that have expanded the eligibility guidelines, allowing more employers to receive rebates.

More information about the simplified eligibility assessment, rebate qualifications, and application process can be found at http://go.lethutchhelp.com/ercchatwithus.





To qualify for the rebates using Let Hutch Help’s new service, employers must have had at least 10 full-time W-2 employees on the payroll during the pandemic, or 20 part-time employees, not including family members or owners. Eligible business owners can use the included application service to receive assistance calculating their rebates, and completing the paperwork.

While individual rebates will vary, the application service can help employers claim up to $5,000 per employee, for the last fiscal quarter of 2020, and up to $7,000 per employee per quarter for the first three fiscal quarters of 2021. This allows some employers to claim up to $26,000 per employee, with no upper limit on funding, and no restrictions on how the funds can be spent.

All rebates will be received directly from the IRS in the form of a check. These rebates are not a loan or deferral, and never require repayment. They are reimbursement from the federal government for wages that employers have already paid, during the recent pandemic.

The program can help business owners to qualify and claim tax credits even if they have already received loans through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), or were otherwise previously disqualified. This can include employers that operate a startup or non-profit organization or run a new business founded during the pandemic.

Each new client will be appointed a personal specialist to assist them with their file and serve as a single point of contact. Applicants will also receive the maximum allowable funding for their business, full long-term audit protection, and errors and omissions insurance, in case of any complications with the IRS.

The rebate application service and eligibility assessment are provided as equal-access tools for all employers, with no risk if they do not qualify. Any applicant that does not qualify or does not receive a rebate, will not be charged.

More information about the ERC program, the eligibility requirements, and the amount of funding available can be found at http://go.lethutchhelp.com/erc.

