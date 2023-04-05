Category Leader in B2B Rebate Management, Enable Announces Partnership with SPARXiQ

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SPARXiQ—Enable, the collaborative rebate management platform, announced today an exclusive partnership with SPARXiQ, a ​​leader in business analytics and sales training. The combined solutions – Enable’s rebate management engine and SPARXiQ’s analytics service – are the perfect combination for managing complex rebate scenarios, such as special pricing agreements (SPAs). SPARXiQ’s Director of Channel Analytics and veteran in the electrical rebate management sector, Mark McGready, will be joining Enable in an advisory role to provide guidance on Enable’s special pricing agreement solution.

With this partnership, Enable will offer SPARXiQ’s leading data analytics service to its customers, which will give them access to SPARXiQ’s skilled advisors. Enable’s technology will be the engine powering the SPARXiQ RebateGPS solution to further help their manufacturer and distributor clients improve SPA administration and accuracy.

“We’re excited to give our customers the option to analyze their profit drivers and implement data-driven strategies to optimize each with SPARXiQ,” said Andrew Butt, Co-founder and CEO of Enable. “This advisory and analytical service adds a valuable layer to our rebate management platform, and helps our customers ensure they’re fully maximizing all their profit drivers.”

Being better able to manage complex rebate structures like SPAs will only become more important as the supply chain continues to face mounting pressures. When some businesses have upwards of tens of thousands of complex SPAs, they need a streamlined solution. SPAs are a critical piece in any company’s rebate strategy, allowing manufacturers and distributors to work together to offer competitive prices to customers while maintaining sales volume and ensuring profitability.

“SPAs are an essential business tool to master for any marketplace,” said Mark McGready, Director of Channel Analytics at SPARXiQ and advisor to Enable. “They provide the best of all solutions: supplying customers through local distributor inventories while giving them pricing consideration that meets their buying demands. All companies need to ensure they have an efficient, robust and accurate SPA process if they’re to maximize their sales opportunity while protecting their margins and bottom line.”

“SPARXiQ is committed to helping manufacturers, distributors and contractors/end users in industrial B2B to maximize profitable growth,” said David Bauders, CEO at SPARXiQ. “We are excited to partner with Enable to accelerate channel-partner trading relationships. Enable’s industry-leading rebate management platform combined with SPARXiQ’s POS data feeds, analytical and industry expertise and relationships will launch a new centralized rebate portal, RebateGPS x Enable, that removes friction and sharpens efficacy so that all parties can manage all their trading relationships on a single platform.”

Enable helps manufacturers, distributors, and retailers take control of their rebate programs and turn them into an engine for growth. Starting with finance and commercial teams, Enable helps you better manage rebate complexity with automated real-time data and insights, accurate forecasting and stronger cross-functional alignment. This lets you — and everyone in your business — know exactly where you are with rebates. Then you can extend Enable externally to suppliers and customers, setting them up with one collaborative place to author, agree upon, execute on, and track the progress of deals.

SPARXiQ (formerly SPA & SPASIGMA) provides the analytics, tools, and training necessary for companies to accelerate performance and profitability. Today’s modern, high-performing companies need both data-driven analytics and skills training to continually improve performance. SPARXiQ integrates these two critical elements to help clients accelerate profitable growth. At SPARXiQ, we bring deep expertise, inspired talent, and relentless energy to uncover new value levers that optimize margins, build more effective sales teams, and improve operations.

