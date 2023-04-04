Celularity Announces Acceptance of Poster Presentation at 2023 Society for Biomaterials Annual Meeting

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (“Celularity”), a biotechnology company developing placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies and biomaterial products, announced today an oral and poster presentation at the upcoming 2023 Annual Meeting Society for Biomaterials (“SFB”), which will be held April 19th – 22nd in San Diego, CA. The oral presentation and poster highlights the role decellularized dehydrated human amniotic membranes plays in supporting human tenocytes in vitro.

Oral and Poster Presentation

Title: Decellularized Dehydrated Human Amniotic Membranes Support the Cellular Functions of Human Tenocytes in Vitro

Abstract number: TBD

Session: Bioactive materials for hard and/or soft tissue regeneration

Presenter: Anna Gosiewska, Ph.D., Vice President Research & Development, Degenerative Diseases, Celularity Inc.

Location: Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina, San Diego, CA

Date and Time: April 19, 2023 3:45-4:00pm; Presentation Slot: 5

Poster Session: Poster Session 1 (P1) April 19, 2023; Poster Session 2 (P2), April 20, 2023 and Poster Session 3 (P3) April 21, 2023.

“We look forward to the upcoming SFB annual meeting and presenting our most current biomaterials research,” said Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Celularity’s CEO, Chairman and Founder. “Celularity’s unique technology platform is grounded in our use of the post-partum placenta as the source of cells and biomaterials for the development of therapeutics. This creates two independent but complimentary product opportunities in cellular and regenerative medicine, which reinforces our confidence in potential therapeutic benefits of biomaterials as we advance the development of these therapeutic options for patients,” said Hariri.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) headquartered in Florham Park, N.J., is a biotechnology company leading the next evolution in cellular and regenerative medicine by developing allogeneic cryopreserved off-the-shelf placental-derived cell therapies, including therapeutic programs using mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells (MLASCs), T-cells engineered with CAR (CAR T-cells), and genetically modified and unmodified natural killer (NK) cells. These therapeutic programs target indications in autoimmune, infectious and degenerative diseases, and cancer. In addition, Celularity develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative biomaterial products also derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta’s unique biology and ready availability, it can develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies.

