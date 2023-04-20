CloudSoda Wins 2023 NAB Show Product of the Year Award for Accelerated Data Movement & Storage Cost Analytics

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudcomputing–CloudSoda, the world’s leading accelerated data movement and storage cost analytics application, announced today that it has won NAB Show Product of the Year. NAB’s official awards program recognizes the most significant and promising new products and technologies. NAB Show Product of the Year Award winners were selected by a panel of industry experts in fifteen categories and announced in a live awards ceremony at NAB Show on Tuesday, April 18.

CloudSoda’s SaaS-based Accelerated Data Movement and Storage Cost Analytics application represents multiple highly-innovative solutions, allowing companies to gain greater control and understanding of their data while simultaneously simplifying management and reducing costs.

The storage-agnostic and ecosystem-aware application helps companies gain insights into unstructured data by intelligently moving data across tiers and from edge to cloud, optimizing data placement, performance, and cost savings. Its functionality eliminates hidden storage costs, making data management more efficient and affordable. The simple pricing and easy-to-use interface make it an excellent option for companies looking to streamline their data management processes. In addition, CloudSoda is purpose-built to simplify complex media workflows and provide archive capabilities.

Greg Holick, Chief Product Officer of CloudSoda, expressed his gratitude, saying, “We are extremely honored by this recognition from NAB Show, which validates our unwavering commitment to the media and entertainment, post-production, sports, VFX, and broadcasting industries. This acknowledgment affirms that our platform is making a tangible difference for our customers, helping them to accelerate, analyze, and succeed.”

“During our centennial year, NAB continues to recognize the products transforming how content is being created, connected, and capitalized throughout the broadcast, media, and entertainment industry,” said NAB SVP and Chief Customer Success Officer Eric Trabb. “Congratulations to CloudSoda for winning the 2023 NAB Show Product of the Year Award in recognition of their application, a product that has demonstrated its ability to help storytellers face the challenges of the present and future by revolutionizing a critical stage of the content lifecycle.”

To learn more about CloudSoda's accelerated data movement and storage cost analytics application, visit cloudsoda.io.

About CloudSoda

CloudSoda provides a comprehensive solution for optimizing media workflows, enabling content ingestion, camera-to-cloud workflow, archive, content collaboration, and much more, all while providing cost visibility and advanced business intelligence (BI) for any storage type. With its secure and accelerated data movement and patented storage cost analytics, users can work faster and more efficiently while removing the common barriers of dispersed data.

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 15-19, 2023, in Las Vegas, is celebrating its centennial year as the preeminent conference and exhibition driving the evolution of broadcast, media, and entertainment. It is the ultimate marketplace for next-generation technology inspiring superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. More information is available at www.nabshow.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America’s broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory, and public affairs. Through advocacy, education, and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. More information is available at www.nab.org.

