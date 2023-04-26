Cole & Van Note Announces Filing of City of Oakland Data Breach Class Action

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scott Cole, class action veteran and founder of California-based Cole & Van Note, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against the City of Oakland for negligence and related privacy violations arising out of the City’s recent high-profile cybersecurity data breach.

On February 8, 2023, the City of Oakland reportedly discovered a cybersecurity incident involving dangerous malware. Prior to that date, an unauthorized actor accessed a massive amount of sensitive data stored on City computer servers. Shortly thereafter, portions of the data were published on the dark web–including the names, home addresses, drivers’ license and social security number of thousands of City employees. “That much of the stolen data exposed internal affairs investigations and the identities of city whistleblowers is of grave concern to local peace officers and workers in other sensitive or high visibility positions,” says Scott Cole, the attorney leading the lawsuit. “Two years ago, the City’s Finance Department acknowledged that its information security program was weak enough to allow an exfiltration of this kind of data. It’s remarkable that no one seems to have listened.”

In April 2023, the City confirmed yet another, larger data leak, again including extensive agency reports as well as medical information, according to independent sources.

In addition to monetary damages, the lawsuit demands the City of Oakland implement and maintain better security protocols so as to prevent future attacks. Of the numerous cyberattacks today, a growing percentage of them target sensitive business records such as those accessed here, as such information is highly valuable to cybercriminals.

The lawsuit is entitled Gonzalez, et al. v. City of Oakland (filed in Alameda County Superior Court). For more information about this case, please contact Cole & Van Note at [email protected] or (510) 891-9800.

ABOUT COLE & VAN NOTE

Since its inception in 1992, Cole & Van Note has litigated countless matters against businesses of all types, and in nearly every industry imaginable. It engages in data breach litigation nationwide as a well-known and widely respected member of the country’s legal community. For decades, the firm has helped recover billions of millions of dollars for countless consumers, has been involved in record-setting resolutions and corrected numerous unlawful practices.

