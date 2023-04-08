Crypto WealthBay Publishes Report on Secure 2.0 Act Regarding Retirement

Sheridan, Wyoming–(Newsfile Corp. – April 7, 2023) – Crypto WealthBay recently published a report on the Secure 2.0 Act regarding retirement accounts.

More details about the Secure 2.0 Act’s implications are available at https://www.cryptowealthbay.com/retirement-account-changes-for-2023.

Crypto WealthBay’s latest report outlines these legislative changes and how they may impact an individuals’ approach to retirement planning. 

The Secure Act (or the “Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement” Act) was approved by then-President Trump in December 2019. The Act allowed Americans to invest more funds in tax-advantaged accounts. The revised Act details plans for the establishment of new investment products.

The new report outlines additional provisions of the revised Act impacting retirement savings accounts like 401(k) plans, Roth IRAs, SEP plans, SIMPLE plans, and others.

Interested parties can find more information about Crypto WealthBay’s educational resources at https://www.cryptowealthbay.com.

Contact Info:
Name: Kevin Lassater
Email: [email protected]
Organization: Crypto WealthBay
Address: 30 N Gould St STE R, Sheridan, Wyoming 82801, United States
Website: https://www.cryptowealthbay.com

