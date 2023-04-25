CURO to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) (“CURO”), a tech-enabled, omni-channel consumer finance company serving consumers in the U.S. and Canada, announced today that its first quarter 2023 financial results will be released before the market open on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

CURO will host a conference call to discuss its results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the CURO Investors website at http://ir.curo.com/, along with CURO’s earnings press release, supplemental financial information and presentation slides.

You may access the call at 1-833-953-2430 (1-412-317-5759 for international callers). Please ask to join the CURO Group Holdings call.

A replay of the conference call will be available until May 17, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the CURO Investors website for 90 days. You may access the conference call replay at 1-877-344-7529 (1-412-317-0088 for international callers). The replay access code is 1314764.

ABOUT CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) is a full-spectrum consumer credit lender serving U.S. and Canadian customers. Our more than 25-year-old roots in the consumer finance market run deep. We’ve worked diligently to provide customers a variety of convenient, easily accessible financial services. Our decades of diversified data power a hard-to-replicate underwriting and scoring engine, mitigating risk across the full spectrum of credit products. We operate a number of brands including Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Flexiti®, Heights Finance, Southern Finance, Covington Credit, Quick Credit and First Heritage Credit.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Phone: 844-200-0342



Email: [email protected]