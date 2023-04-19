Dasera Raises $12 Million Series A Funding to Pioneer a New Era of Data Security and Governance Risk Management

Dasera’s automated data security and governance controls streamlines risk management, ensuring cloud security and privacy for organizations throughout the data lifecycle

Dasera, the premier data security platform specializing in automated data security and governance solutions for top-tier finance, healthcare, and technology enterprises, proudly announces today that it has successfully raised $12 million in Series A funding, led by Storm Ventures. Additional participation from Correlation Ventures, Mighty Capital, Tau Ventures, Intuitive Cloud, and existing investors Sierra Ventures and Saama Capital brings Dasera's total funding to $20 million. This investment will fuel product development, broaden market presence, and bolster customer support.





“Our vision is to create a safer, data-driven world,” said Ani Chaudhuri, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Dasera. “What is uncontested is that the world is intent on being driven. The opportunity and the obligation are to be safer and data-driven. The status quo is more the data usage, more the risk. Dasera changes that. We bend the data-risk curve for companies by protecting the entire data lifecycle.”

As the world migrates to the cloud, modern data security and governance teams grapple with data sprawl, generating exponential governance challenges, security issues, compliance violations, and data misuse. Today’s organizations require a comprehensive security and governance solution that proactively manages their data risk posture on-prem and cloud environments.

“Dasera is redefining how businesses manage and protect their data across the entire lifecycle, both on-prem and in the cloud. Their unique differentiators, including correlated and contextualized visibility and cross-cloud support, make them an essential player in the data security landscape,” said Arun Penmetsa, Partner at Storm Ventures. “By breaking down silos between security, data, and compliance teams, organizations can leverage their data’s full potential securely and efficiently. We are thrilled to participate in their Series A round and support their mission to create a safer, data-driven world.”

Dasera’s data security platform fosters a culture of trust, collaboration, and innovation, creating data-driven environments. Its solution empowers organizations to unleash the full potential of their data confidently, maintaining a competitive edge in the ever-evolving landscape.

“Dasera gave us the ability to rapidly identify all of our data stores and see inside them, to understand what data is in there. Omada has 250 connected data stores, with 80 of them in production, and monitors 41 billion sensitive records through Dasera. It helps us capture problems sooner and gives us visibility and traceability that we didn’t have before,” said Bill Dougherty, Chief Information Security Officer of Omada Health. “Dasera is a force multiplier for my security team as they partner with engineering on our security initiatives. It fills a gap in visibility and is directly tied to the most important asset most organizations have: their data.”

Dasera empowers organizations to harness their data securely, providing automated data security and governance controls for on-prem and cloud environments. Balancing data accessibility with minimized risk, Dasera offers contextualized visibility and understanding of the four data variables: Data infrastructure, data and its attributes, data users, and data usage. With real-time monitoring, an open platform standard that integrates and ingests context from any tool, and cross-functional workflows that streamline the incident response process, Dasera detects and remediates potential data misuse or leaks, ensuring safe and compliant data-driven decision-making.

As AI technologies like ChatGPT-4 continue to advance, companies will increasingly give in to temptation and rely on these tools for various tasks, including processing and analyzing sensitive data. Dasera’s comprehensive data security and governance controls can help identify inappropriate usage of sensitive data – such as an analyst feeding proprietary or private customer data into AI tools, enabling organizations to maintain visibility and control over their data assets even when a few bad apples engage with advanced AI solutions.

For a comprehensive understanding of Dasera’s data security platform, explore firsthand insights from our valued customer, Omada Health, or read their latest white paper to discover essential strategies for navigating the complexities of data management, culture, and security.

About Dasera

Dasera is a comprehensive data security platform that automates data security and governance controls, safeguarding your company’s data throughout its entire lifecycle, both in cloud and on-prem.

To learn more, visit www.dasera.com or contact us at [email protected].

