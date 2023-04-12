DCH Shortens Integration Cycles by 70 Percent With Boomi

Hong Kong-based conglomerate strengthens service delivery through the Boomi platform, taking digital transformation to the next level

Boomi’s low-code platform helps DCH shorten integration cycles by as much as 70 percent, while running multiple applications in parallel

HONG KONG & CHESTERBROOK, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced that international distributor Dah Chong Hong Group (DCH) has implemented the Boomi platform to modernize legacy integrations and accelerate its digital transformation journey.





Based in Hong Kong, DCH is a leading Asian distribution company operating in the motor, healthcare, food, electrical, and consumer goods industries. With more than 16,000 employees and operations extending across 13 Asian economies, DCH is continually evolving and innovating its overall IT architecture to strengthen service delivery and drive further growth.

“Working with over 300 global business partners, we house large amounts of important data across our application stack,” said Kenneth Chan, Enterprise Architect at Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited. “Our employees need access to this data to gain invaluable insights about our customers, understand their needs better, and deliver industry-leading service standards. To accomplish this, we needed a partner like Boomi to help us innovate and achieve our digitalization goals.”

A key metric of DCH’s integration objective was to establish a clear enterprise integration architecture and standard. This would ensure consistent streamlining of data and enable quick access across business units to support continued, long-term innovation. Acting on the advice of system integrator Laputa Technologies, DCH implemented the Boomi platform to enhance its systems. The digital platform enabled DCH employees to break down data silos and benefit from further automation. As a result, different business units within DCH can swiftly and efficiently extract data for reporting.

“DCH needed to bring together core applications and data across its IT ecosystem with as little disruption as possible,” said Felix Chan, Solution Architect at Laputa Technologies. “With numerous systems, processes, and business units to connect, it was critical for DCH to have the right implementation strategy to achieve its desired IT outcomes. We recommended Boomi’s robust and unified integration solution, which gives DCH the agility necessary to meet immediate and future business needs.”

In addition to an intuitive, low-code interface, Boomi’s usage-based pricing model was a key reason DCH opted for the Boomi platform. With Boomi, DCH was able to gain the requisite scale to maximize the value of its integration objectives and accelerate digital transformation.

“Thanks to the excellent support from the Boomi team and their category-leading platform, we now have a robust integration platform as a service (iPaaS) solution that cuts our average integration cycle time by as much as 70 percent, and is capable of supporting four to five application projects in parallel,” Chan added.

“In this competitive landscape, visibility and connectivity into the data shared between business partners and customers is critical to the success of any business,” said HonChew Seetoh, Director of Asia, Boomi. “The Boomi platform enables DCH to maximize the flexibility, agility, and scalability of the cloud, break down silos across the distributed environment, and more importantly, unlock the power of data.”

Boomi touts a growing community of more than 100,000 members and one of the largest arrays of GSIs in the iPaaS space. The company boasts a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake; and works with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft, among others.

Included on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and Inc. 5000 lists as one of America’s fastest growing technology companies, Boomi has also won two International Stevie® Awards, for Company of the Year and Product Innovation; the Gold Globee® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category; the Merit Award for Technology in the Cloud Services category; the Stratus Award as a Global Leader in Cloud Computing 2022, and received the prestigious 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide for two consecutive years.

