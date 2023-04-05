Direct Communication Solutions Appoints Two Industry Veterans to Board of Directors

San Diego, California–(Newsfile Corp. – April 4, 2023) – Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: DCSXD) (CSE: DCSI) (FSE: 7QU0) (“DCS” or the “Company”), a leading provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, is excited to announce the addition of two new board members with extensive experience in the IoT industry. On March 20, 2023, Mr. John Hubler and Mr. Michael Ueland were appointed to the DCS board of directors.

“We are excited to have Mr. Hubler and Mr. Ueland bring their extensive experience and knowledge in the IoT market to the DCS board of directors,” said Chris Bursey, CEO of Direct Communication Solutions. “The appointment of John and Michael provide key industry insight to the IoT market and strengthen our board of directors with industry veterans. I look forward to working with our strong board of directors as we execute on our growth strategy in the IoT market.”

Mr. Hubler is currently a partner in BH IoT Group, LLC, a consultancy firm providing companies across all industries and verticals with IoT go-to-market strategy and execution services. He has held this position since January 2019. Previously, Mr. Hubler was a partner in 151 Advisors, LLC, another IoT consultancy firm, from December 2015 to December 2018. In addition, Mr. Hubler was previously a director of the Company from February 2020 to July 2022. Mr. Hubler has held senior sales and management positions with T-Mobile, Verizon and RACO Wireless.

Mr. Ueland is currently the Chief Revenue Officer of Cognosos, Inc., a software company specializing in wireless sensor transmitters. From October 2016 to August 2021, Mr. Ueland was President IoT Products and Services of Digi International, Inc., a global provider of business and mission critical IoT products, services and solutions. Mr. Ueland has held senior sales and management positions with Telit Wirless and Motorola.

About DCS

DCS is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCS is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the OTCQX (“DCSXD”), Canadian Securities Exchange (“DCSI”) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“7QU0”). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com. DCS and the DCS logo are among the trademarks of DCS in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

