Disc Medicine to Participate in H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, announced today that John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Disc Medicine, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.discmedicine.com and an archived replay will be available after the event.

About Disc

Disc Medicine is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com.

Media Contact

Peg Rusconi
Verge Scientific Communications
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Suzanne Messere
Stern Investor Relations
[email protected]

