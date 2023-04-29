Dividend approval

Press release

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Contact: Eric Nys, general manager, [email protected]

Dividend confirmation

28 April 2023

The general shareholders meeting of 28 April 2023 has approved the annual accounts as at 31 December 2022, including the distribution of a gross dividend of € 0.86 per share.

The dividend will be payable as from 5 May 2023 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 18.

Ex-coupon                       3 May 2023
Record date                    4 May 2023
Payment date                5 May 2023

The board of directors

Related Stories

MediciNova Receives a Notice of Allowance for a New Patent Covering MN-001 for the Treatment of Advanced NASH in Canada

Aiera Acquires Columba Systems, Enhancing Its Calendar Event Coverage and Delivery

Tech Alert: BrainChip Discusses Embracing Disruptive Innovations with Technology Leader Geoffrey Moore on the Latest ‘This is Our Mission’ Podcast

Pliant Therapeutics Announces Positive Long-Term Data from the INTEGRIS-IPF Phase 2a Trial Demonstrating Bexotegrast was Well Tolerated at 320 mg with Durable Improvement Shown in FVC and Across Multiple Measures

The 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference Convenes Global Leaders to Advance a Thriving World

ADDING and REPLACING Massive Shareholder Support for Management of AVANGRID’s Parent Company Iberdrola in a Record Year for the Company

You may have missed

MediciNova Receives a Notice of Allowance for a New Patent Covering MN-001 for the Treatment of Advanced NASH in Canada

Aiera Acquires Columba Systems, Enhancing Its Calendar Event Coverage and Delivery

Tech Alert: BrainChip Discusses Embracing Disruptive Innovations with Technology Leader Geoffrey Moore on the Latest ‘This is Our Mission’ Podcast

How To Use ChatGPT

Pliant Therapeutics Announces Positive Long-Term Data from the INTEGRIS-IPF Phase 2a Trial Demonstrating Bexotegrast was Well Tolerated at 320 mg with Durable Improvement Shown in FVC and Across Multiple Measures

error: Content is protected !!