Dremio Achieves Microsoft Top Tier Partner Status

Dremio earns highest level partner designation for Azure IP co-sell partners

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dremio, the easy and open data lakehouse, today announced it has achieved Top Tier Partner status, Microsoft’s highest level of partner designation for Azure IP co-sell partners, driving strategic collaboration, solution differentiation and dynamic go-to-market momentum. Microsoft’s Azure IP co-sell program is designed to enable partners to accelerate their business growth by leveraging Microsoft’s global sales force, which spans over 200 countries. Partners are selected based on their technical expertise and ability to deliver innovative solutions that help customers solve complex business challenges.

As a Top Tier Partner, Dremio works more closely with Microsoft’s sales team to drive go-to-market momentum and deepen customer engagement that improves data consumption and efficiency. Dremio’s cloud-native open data lakehouse helps customers unlock the value of their data with high-performance SQL analytics, interactive Business Intelligence (BI) dashboards, and data science tools, making it easier for organizations to simplify their data architectures and get from data to insights faster.

“We are excited to achieve Microsoft’s Top Tier Partner status for Azure IP co-sell,” said Roger Frey, vice president of alliances at Dremio. “It is the reflection of the work Dremio and Microsoft have done together to help our customers get the most value out of their cloud data lakes, and we look forward to working with Microsoft to continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with data-driven insights.”

Dremio joins an elite group of partners who have achieved Microsoft’s Top Tier Partner status. This designation reflects Dremio’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help customers transform their businesses and drive value from their data.

On the technical side, Dremio is also a Gold Cloud Partner, Microsoft’s highest technical integration designation, so Dremio and Microsoft customers can expect a seamless cloud data lakehouse experience on Microsoft Azure.

About Dremio

Dremio is the easy and open data lakehouse, providing self-service analytics with data warehouse functionality and data lake flexibility across all of your data. Use Dremio’s lightning-fast SQL query service and any other processing engine on the same data. Dremio increases agility with a revolutionary data-as-code approach that enables Git-like data experimentation, version control, and governance. In addition, Dremio eliminates data silos by enabling queries across data lakes, databases, and data warehouses, and by simplifying ingestion into the lakehouse. Dremio’s fully managed service helps organizations get started with analytics in minutes, and automatically optimizes data for every workload. As the original creator of Apache Arrow and committed to Arrow and Iceberg’s community-driven standards, Dremio is on a mission to reinvent SQL for data lakes and meet customers where they are on their lakehouse journey.

Hundreds of global enterprises like JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, Regeneron, and Allianz Global Investors use Dremio to deliver self-service analytics on the data lakehouse. Founded in 2015, Dremio is headquartered in Santa Clara. CNBC recognized Dremio as a Top Startup for the Enterprise and Deloitte named Dremio to its 2022 Technology Fast 500. To learn more, follow the company on GitHub, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, or visit www.dremio.com.

