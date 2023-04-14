Essex and Osteopore Entered into Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Oral Maxillofacial products in Singapore

HONG KONG, Apr 14, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Essex Bio-Technology Ltd. (“Essex” or the “Group”, Stock Code: 1061.HK) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Majeton Pte. Ltd. (“Majeton”), has entered into an exclusive Distribution Agreement with Osteopore Limited (“Osteopore”) to promote and sell Osteopore’s dental and oral maxillofacial products (“Products”) in Singapore.

Pursuant to the Distribution Agreement, Majeton will be the exclusive distributor of the Products for an initial period of 3 years, starting from 2023 to 2026.

Osteopore’s innovative oral maxilla facial products are used in guided bone regeneration, immediate implant loading, and socket preservation. In unique situations, Osteopore may also make available customised regenerative implants for various oral maxillofacial reconstruction.

The Group believes that Majeton’s strong commercial presence in Singapore, will synergistically bring to market Osteopore’s innovative products supported by advanced 3D printing technology for improved clinical outcome in dental patients throughout Singapore’s dental clinics, private and public hospitals.

About Osteopore

Osteopore is an Australian and Singapore based medical technology company commercialising a range of bespoke products specifically engineered to facilitate bone healing across multiple therapeutic areas. Osteopore’s patented technology fabricates specific micro-structured scaffolds for bone regeneration through 3D printing and bioresorbable material. Osteopore’s patent-protected scaffolds are made from proprietary polymer formulations, that naturally dissolve over time to leave only natural, healthy bone tissue, significantly reducing postsurgery complications commonly associated with permanent bone implants.

About Essex (Stock Code: 1061.HK)

Essex Bio-Technology Limited is a bio-pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercialises genetically engineered therapeutic b-bFGF (FGF-2), having six commercialised biologics marketed in China since 1998. Additionally, it has a portfolio of commercialised products of preservative-free unit-dose eye drops and Shilishun (Iodized Lecithin Capsules) etc.. The products of the Company are principally prescribed for the treatment of wounds healing and diseases in Ophthalmology and Dermatology, which are marketed and sold through approximately 10,900 hospitals and managed directly by its 43 regional sales offices in China. Leveraging on its in-house R&D platform in growth factor and antibody, the Company maintains a pipeline of projects in various clinical stages, covering a wide range of fields and indications.

About Majeton

Majeton, a wholly owned subsidiary of Essex Bio-Technology, is a sales, marketing and distribution company of therapeutics, medical devices and nutraceuticals for the region of South East Asia. The company embraces innovation to provide a portfolio of first-in-class and best-in-class products with the aim to deliver solutions to commercial and clinical unmet needs, covering a wide range of therapeutic areas.

Media Enquiry:

Strategic Financial Relations Limited (Website: http://www.sprg.com.hk)

Shelly Cheng +852 2864 4857 [email protected]

Yan Li +852 2114 4320 [email protected]

June Tuo +852 2864 4848 [email protected]

Angela Shen +852 2864 4870 [email protected]

Media: [email protected]

Investor Enquiry:

Investor Relations: [email protected]

Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com