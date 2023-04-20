Everspin to Host First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call on May 3, 2023

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Sanjeev Aggarwal, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Anuj Aggarwal, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 3rd, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results.

To participate and ask questions, please pre-register online to receive a telephone number and a unique passcode at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8512ca5788a746568c403e2724e45a30.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pr4jtunw.

The registration link and replay will be available on the company investor relations website at https://investor.everspin.com/.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.

Contacts

Anuj Aggarwal, Chief Financial Officer

T: 480-347-1082

E: [email protected]

Related Stories

Martin Midstream Partners Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution

SENISCA awarded Innovate UK grant to develop oligonucleotide therapeutics for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Novartis presents new five-year data on disability outcomes and safety of Kesimpta® (ofatumumab) in people living with relapsing multiple sclerosis

ObsEva Announces Change of Central Securities Depositary

Marpai, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering

Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy Announces Boys & Girls Tryouts & Summer Camps

You may have missed

Martin Midstream Partners Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution

SENISCA awarded Innovate UK grant to develop oligonucleotide therapeutics for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Novartis presents new five-year data on disability outcomes and safety of Kesimpta® (ofatumumab) in people living with relapsing multiple sclerosis

ObsEva Announces Change of Central Securities Depositary

Marpai, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering

error: Content is protected !!