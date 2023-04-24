Fastwyre Brings Fast Fiber-Optic Network to DeRidder

Broadband service provider offers affordable, reliable, high-speed internet

DeRidder, Louisiana Welcomes Fastwyre Broadband with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony The City of DeRidder, La., gives a big welcome to Fastwyre Broadband, which launched its state-of-the art fiber network in DeRidder to deliver high-speed internet capabilities. Dignitaries, business owners and other notable community members joined DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton in a ceremonial ribbon cutting. To the right of Mayor Clanton (center) are two of the Fastwyre executives who helped cut the ribbon: Jim Patterson, Chief Strategy Officer; and Clarence Ceasar III, Fastwyre Account Executive.

DERIDDER, La., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fastwyre Broadband, a cutting-edge fiber provider with reliable and affordable services across America, today announced it will begin providing a robust fiber-optic broadband network to residents and businesses in DeRidder, La. Fastwyre is committed to expanding in Louisiana as it recently launched successful fiber-optic networks in Westlake and Oakdale and plans to bring service to the southwest Louisiana community of Leesville in the coming weeks.

Fastwyre’s state-of-the-art network features a fiber-to-the-premises infrastructure enhancement that delivers high-speed internet to help customers meet their data transmission, online video conferencing, e-commerce, virtual learning, entertainment and telehealth needs. High-speed internet ranges from 100 megabits per second to 1 gigabit per second. Over time, Fastwyre’s goal is to provide up to 10 gigabits per second.

“We are excited to partner with the City of DeRidder and provide our cutting-edge fiber infrastructure to the community,” said Chris Eldredge, CEO of Fastwyre Broadband. “We believe all Americans should have access to reliable and affordable high-quality internet service, and we look forward to supplying DeRidder residents and businesses with the latest fiber technology to ensure they stay connected at a terrific value.”

“In today’s digital age, access to high-quality internet service has become an essential requirement for families and businesses to meet their e-learning, commerce and entertainment needs,” said Misty Clanton, Mayor of DeRidder. “We are thrilled to welcome Fastwyre and its fiber network as an option in our city, which will keep DeRidder in position to thrive today and in the future.”

Mayor Clanton, the Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce and its president, Lorretta Causey, and additional city leaders and community partners, including EAB Catering, joined Fastwyre Monday in DeRidder for a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the launch of the transformative high-speed fiber optic network.

“We take pride in providing first-class service and support to all our customers, and, through our central office in the area, we will be ready to serve DeRidder promptly and effectively,” said Eldredge. “By bringing a state-of-the-art fiber network to DeRidder, Fastwyre is contributing to the city’s growth and vitality, and we will remain committed to laying down permanent roots as a dedicated community partner to further future development.”

Fastwyre has a track record of partnering with community organizations and supporting community enhancement initiatives to make a positive impact and advance opportunities for new business activity and job growth.

Fastwyre continues building broadly in DeRidder to provide access to service across the city and underserviced areas in the region. To check service availability in your neighborhood, visit fastwyre.com/check-availability/.

When DeRidder customers sign up for service, they can enjoy the following benefits:

Symmetrical speeds that provide equally fast uploads and downloads of rich content for a reliable, high-speed, high-quality connection that also allows streaming on multiple devices.

No data caps, overages or installation fees.

The option to bundle high-speed internet with TV and home phone services for additional cost savings and value.

Business services that include hosted VoIP phone, video and data circuit offerings with low-latency to ensure high-speed performance.

For more information about Fastwyre Broadband services, residents and business owners may call its customer service line at 833-463-FAST or visit the website at www.fastwyre.com.

Fastwyre remains at the industry forefront in innovation, continuously investing in a rapidly growing, state-of-the-art fiber network. With expansion plans in Louisiana, Alabama, Nebraska and Missouri, the company is on an accelerated growth trajectory to serve communities that require connection and service upgrades.

About Fastwyre Broadband

American Broadband Holding Company dba Fastwyre Broadband is a premier provider of broadband services delivering affordable, reliable, high-speed internet services to communities across America. The Company provides internet, phone, and video to customers in Louisiana, Alabama, Alaska, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas. Fastwyre partners in the growth and economic vitality of its communities by providing broadband and other advanced services to support new business activity and job growth.

Fastwyre Broadband is a portfolio company of Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC, a leading private equity firm based in Chicago, and Catania ABC Partners.

More information about Fastwyre Broadband can be found at www.fastwyre.com.

Media Contact:

Jon Nyatawa

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d0dcf42-cfdb-4a37-a6c0-50de3e47b4b5