Federal Reserve Announces Diverse Lineup of Engagements at Smarter Faster Payments 2023

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Federal Reserve will have a significant presence at this year’s Nacha Smarter Faster Payments 2023 conference, April 16-19 in Las Vegas, including a Federal Reserve Town Hall, several speaking sessions and ongoing demonstrations of the FedNowSM Service in booth #600. The FedNow Service, a new instant payments infrastructure launching July 2023, will be a key focus at the conference.

Highlights of the Federal Reserve’s Nacha presence this year include:

Federal Reserve Town Hall , Monday, April 17 (1:45 p.m. PT). The Federal Reserve Banks play a unique and vital role in the evolution of payments. Attendees will join a group of senior leaders from the Federal Reserve for a conversation on how the payments system continues to transform as the industry prepares for the fast-approaching FedNow Service launch. The speakers will also provide a holistic look at the Federal Reserve’s ongoing work to support agility in payments, both nationally and globally. Federal Reserve speakers include:

Monday, April 17 (1:45 p.m. PT). The Federal Reserve Banks play a unique and vital role in the evolution of payments. Attendees will join a group of senior leaders from the Federal Reserve for a conversation on how the payments system continues to transform as the industry prepares for the fast-approaching FedNow Service launch. The speakers will also provide a holistic look at the Federal Reserve’s ongoing work to support agility in payments, both nationally and globally. Federal Reserve speakers include: FedNow Service Demonstrations, Monday, April 17 (9:15 a.m.-4:35 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. PT); Tuesday, April 18 (9:15 a.m.-12:25 p.m. and 2-4:05 p.m. PT) at booth #600. FedNow product experts will be on-hand throughout the Expo to provide a detailed demonstration of how the FedNow Service works and answer questions about the service.

Other Federal Reserve engagements include:

Sunday, April 16

Monday, April 17

Tuesday, April 18

Media attending can also request time to connect with a senior Federal Reserve executive.

For more information, including a detailed agenda and media registration information, visit https://payments.nacha.org/.

About the FedNow Service

The Federal Reserve Banks are developing the FedNow Service to facilitate nationwide reach of instant payment services by financial institutions — regardless of size or geographic location — around the clock, every day of the year. Through financial institutions participating in the FedNow Service, businesses and individuals will be able to send and receive instant payments at any time of day, and recipients will have full access to funds immediately, giving them greater flexibility to manage their money and make time-sensitive payments. Access will be provided through the Federal Reserve’s FedLine® network, which serves more than 10,000 financial institutions directly or through their agents. For more information, visit FedNowExplorer.org (Off-site).

Contacts

Amy Bickers – [email protected] 312-833-1178



Marshall Eckblad – [email protected] 773-965-1721