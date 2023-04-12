Federal Reserve Announces Diverse Lineup of Engagements at Smarter Faster Payments 2023
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Federal Reserve will have a significant presence at this year’s Nacha Smarter Faster Payments 2023 conference, April 16-19 in Las Vegas, including a Federal Reserve Town Hall, several speaking sessions and ongoing demonstrations of the FedNowSM Service in booth #600. The FedNow Service, a new instant payments infrastructure launching July 2023, will be a key focus at the conference.
Highlights of the Federal Reserve’s Nacha presence this year include:
- Federal Reserve Town Hall, Monday, April 17 (1:45 p.m. PT). The Federal Reserve Banks play a unique and vital role in the evolution of payments. Attendees will join a group of senior leaders from the Federal Reserve for a conversation on how the payments system continues to transform as the industry prepares for the fast-approaching FedNow Service launch. The speakers will also provide a holistic look at the Federal Reserve’s ongoing work to support agility in payments, both nationally and globally. Federal Reserve speakers include:
- FedNow Service Demonstrations, Monday, April 17 (9:15 a.m.-4:35 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. PT); Tuesday, April 18 (9:15 a.m.-12:25 p.m. and 2-4:05 p.m. PT) at booth #600. FedNow product experts will be on-hand throughout the Expo to provide a detailed demonstration of how the FedNow Service works and answer questions about the service.
Other Federal Reserve engagements include:
Sunday, April 16
- Creating a Digital Highway: The Road to Transforming B2B Payments (1 p.m. PT)
- Voice Payments, The New Frontier! (3:10 p.m. PT)
Monday, April 17
- Autonomous Finance – the Future of Banking (10:15 a.m. PT)
- Building a Stronger U.S. Financial Market Through Inclusion (10:15 a.m. PT)
- Constructing a Faster Payments Strategy (2:50 p.m. PT)
- Driving Adoption of Real-Time Payments (1:45 p.m. PT)
- Spotlight Session: Successfully Developing an ACH Operations Governance Model (2:50 p.m. PT)
- Subscriptions & Payments: A Perfect Pairing for Businesses and Consumers (4:40 p.m. PT)
- Making the Cloud Your “Ace in the Hole” (4:40 p.m. PT)
- The Newest Movement Sweeping Across Digital Channels…The Money Movement (4:40 p.m. PT)
Tuesday, April 18
- The Future Trajectory of Remote Authentication Fraud (10:15 a.m. PT)
- Spotlight Session: ACH State of the Union (2 p.m. PT)
- Topical Talk – How are the New Models for Money Movement Shaping the Payments Ecosystem? (2 p.m. PT)
- Could Central Bank Digital Currency Increase Financial Inclusion in the United States? (4:05 p.m. PT)
- Topical Talk – FedNow-Preparing for Launch by Working with Your Service Provider! (4:05 p.m. PT)
Media attending can also request time to connect with a senior Federal Reserve executive.
For more information, including a detailed agenda and media registration information, visit https://payments.nacha.org/.
About the FedNow Service
The Federal Reserve Banks are developing the FedNow Service to facilitate nationwide reach of instant payment services by financial institutions — regardless of size or geographic location — around the clock, every day of the year. Through financial institutions participating in the FedNow Service, businesses and individuals will be able to send and receive instant payments at any time of day, and recipients will have full access to funds immediately, giving them greater flexibility to manage their money and make time-sensitive payments. Access will be provided through the Federal Reserve’s FedLine® network, which serves more than 10,000 financial institutions directly or through their agents. For more information, visit FedNowExplorer.org (Off-site).
Contacts
Amy Bickers – [email protected] 312-833-1178
Marshall Eckblad – [email protected] 773-965-1721