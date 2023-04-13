FendX Announces Upcoming Conference Attendance and Enters into an IR Agreement

Oakville, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 13, 2023) – FendX Technologies Inc. (CSE: FNDX) (the “Company” or “FendX“), a nanotechnology company developing surface protection coatings, announces its participation in the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference.

On April 25, 2023 Dr. Carolyn Myers, President and Chief Executive Officer of FendX will participate in the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference to meet with investors attending the conference. The conference hosts Canada’s premier publicly traded and venture-backed private companies as well as the most promising pre-venture companies in the healthcare industry.

The Company also announces it has entered into an investor relations agreement with Medical Gold Limited Liability Company (LLC) (“Medical Gold”) dated April 12, 2023 to provide market awareness and investor communications services to the Company in exchange for an aggregate amount of $25,000 USD, payable upon signing. The services include news dissemination on MedicalGold.ca and other social media, creation of CEO interviews and website sponsorship on MedicalGold.ca. The term of the Medical Gold agreement is for a period of twelve months ending April 11, 2024. Medical Gold and its principals are arm’s length to the Company. Medical Gold’s contact information is as follows: 416 SW 1st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301, attention: Robert Sinn, email [email protected], telephone: 813-385-6487.

About FendX Technologies Inc.

FendX is a Canada-based nanotechnology company focused on developing products to make people’s lives safer by reducing the spread of pathogens. Our first product under development, REPELWRAP™ film, is a protective surface coating film that, due to its repelling properties, prevents adhesion of pathogens and reduces their transmission on surfaces prone to contamination. The Company is conducting research and development activities using its nanotechnology in collaboration with industry-leading partners including McMaster University. The Company has an exclusive world-wide license to its technology, including an IP portfolio, from McMaster.

