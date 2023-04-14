FiscalNote Announces Continued AI Innovation and Momentum with Receipt of 13th Patent From U.S. Patent Office

FiscalNote Patents’ Ability to Create AI-Driven Custom Advocacy Campaigns Expands Company’s Growing Intellectual Property Portfolio in Legal and Regulatory Space

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) (“FiscalNote”), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced the receipt of another AI-related patent from the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for the application of Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning in creating custom advocacy campaigns on behalf of its global customers, bringing the Company’s total U.S. patent portfolio to thirteen, and its total global patents to fifteen.

“FiscalNote is committed to continuing our marketplace leadership in AI by expanding our AI-powered offerings to provide enhanced value to our customers while protecting our deep bench of intellectual property. Our newly awarded patent is yet another proof point for FiscalNote’s commitment to innovation, research, and development, and it is a recognition of the foresight and talent of our engineering teams across the company,” said FiscalNote’s Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder Tim Hwang. “By bringing a degree of automation to the process of creating effective advocacy campaigns, this new patent reinforces our position as a leader in policy and advocacy software and solidifies our dedication to developing and integrating cutting-edge solutions to improve customers’ experience and maximize their impact.”

FiscalNote’s VoterVoice workflow software enables customers such as trade associations, political parties, and non-profits to mobilize their members and craft messages and advocacy campaigns targeted at elected officials in support or in opposition to proposed legislation and policy changes. Organizations leverage the VoterVoice platform and policy data from FiscalNote every day to allow their members to directly craft messages, emails, and text messages to key lawmakers in response to important and rapidly evolving political and regulatory issues. The platform sent over 371 million messages to elected officials in 2022, enhancing American democracy by empowering citizens to make their opinions heard and known to policymakers.

By equipping organizations with the workflow tools to automatically create and customize outreach messages to their advocates, the powerful AI technology enabled by this latest patent allows companies and organizations to further optimize and increase the impact of their outreach, while fostering a more effective and informed communication between constituents and policymakers. The patent covers an advocacy system that uses AI to assist organizations in creating messages to advocates and policymakers, and can be configured to automatically identify relevant message templates and characteristics to include or use in creating or sending messages for optimizing a desired action or outcome.

“We are thrilled to receive this patent allowance,” said Dr. Vlad Eidelman, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Scientist, FiscalNote. “This new patent represents an affirmation of the novel and innovative AI advancements FiscalNote continues to make every day as we partner with our customers to develop and implement advocacy communications which further their goals and objectives in policymaking at all levels of government. We look forward to continuing our mission of AI innovation, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in our industry, and breaking new frontiers in the application of AI across our portfolio of award-winning products and offerings.”

In addition to its newly-awarded AI patent, FiscalNote was also recently selected by AI research and development company OpenAI for collaboration as an inaugural “trusted partner” – and the sole provider of legal, political, and regulatory data and information – by enabling access to select FiscalNote market leading real-time data sets and content for users of OpenAI’s ChatGPT platform.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves approximately 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

