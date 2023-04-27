Fortune Brands’ Results Solidly Ahead of Expectations Amid an Anticipated Challenging Macro Environment; Increases Full-Year 2023 EPS Guidance

Highlights:

Q1 2023 sales were $1.0 billion, a decrease of 9 percent versus Q1 2022

Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) were $0.67, a decrease of 29 percent versus a year ago; EPS before charges / gains were $0.69, a decrease of 24 percent versus Q1 2022

Full-year EPS range adjusted upward to reflect operating outperformance and share repurchases

DEERFIELD, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FBIN–Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN or “Fortune Brands” or the “Company”), an industry-leading home, security and commercial building products company, today announced first quarter 2023 results.

“Our solid results for our first full quarter as Fortune Brands Innovations speak to the true potential of our new Company,” said Fortune Brands Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Fink. “We took proactive steps to prepare for an expected challenging 2023, while also focusing on long-term growth. By leveraging our Fortune Brands Advantage capabilities and focusing on building leading brands, driving meaningful innovation, and collaborating with our channel partners, we will continue to position the Company for outperformance in any environment.”

Fink continued, “Looking forward, we remain confident in the mid- to long-term strength of the housing market. Our leading products play in the most attractive, highest growth areas of our markets, and our more balanced exposure to new construction and smaller-ticket repair and remodel should position us to capture exceptional opportunities as the housing market returns to growth.”

First Quarter 2023 Results

For the first quarter of 2023, sales were $1.0 billion, a decrease of 9 percent over the first quarter of 2022. Operating income was $131.8 million, compared to $179.8 million in the prior-year quarter, a decrease of 27 percent. Operating income before charges / gains was $136.7 million versus $176.0 million in 2022. Operating margin was 12.7 percent, compared to 15.8 percent in the first quarter of 2022. Operating margin before charges / gains was 13.1 percent, compared to 15.4 percent in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of 230 basis points.

For each segment in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the prior-year quarter:

Water Innovations sales decreased 8 percent, primarily due to lower sales volumes, partially offset by price. Excluding the impact of FX and the Aqualisa acquisition, net sales also decreased 8 percent. Operating margin before charges / gains was 21.6 percent.

Outdoors sales decreased 16 percent, driven by lower sales volume in part due to channel inventory reductions and a return to normal seasonality across the segment, partially offset by price. Operating margin before charges / gains was 5.2 percent.

Security sales increased 2 percent, driven by price and continued growth in the commercial safety business. Operating margin before charges / gains was 14.0 percent.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

At the end of the quarter, net debt was $2.1 billion and net debt to EBITDA was 2.3x. The Company had $539 million in cash and full availability under its $1.25 billion revolving credit facility. The Company repurchased approximately $100 million in common stock in the quarter. Free cash flow was positive for the quarter, reflecting the favorable impact of the Company’s working capital and inventory reduction efforts.

Annual Outlook

The Company is increasing the midpoint of full-year EPS before charges / gains guidance by $0.05 to a range of $3.65 to $3.85, reflecting the Company’s operational outperformance amid an external environment that is expected to remain challenging and the impact of share repurchases. The Company continues to expect a global housing market decline of 6.5 percent to 8.5 percent with full-year net sales down in the range of 5 percent to 7 percent, operating margins between 16 percent and 17 percent, EBITDA margins before charges / gains of between 19 percent and 20 percent and free cash flow of approximately $475 million.

“We delivered solid sales and financial performance in an external operating environment that we expect will continue to be volatile,” said Fortune Brands Chief Financial Officer David Barry. “Our financial position is strong, and our teams remain agile in the face of macro headwinds. We will continue to position the Company for success by prioritizing above-market sales growth, margin preservation and enhancement and cash generation.”

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN), headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., is a brand, innovation and channel leader focused on exciting, supercharged categories in the home products, security and commercial building markets. The Company’s growing portfolio of brands includes Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe. To learn more about FBIN, its brands and environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments, visit www.FBIN.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding our intent, belief or expectations for our business, operations, financial performance or financial condition in addition to statements regarding our general business strategies, the market potential of our brands, trends in the housing market, the potential impact of costs, including material and labor costs, the potential impact of inflation, expected capital spending, expected pension contributions, the expected impact of acquisitions, dispositions and other strategic transactions including the expected benefits and costs of the separation (the “Separation”) of MasterBrand, Inc. (“MasterBrand”) and the tax-free nature of the Separation, the anticipated impact of recently issued accounting standards on our financial statements, and other matters that are not historical in nature. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans,” “outlook,” “positioned” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Where, in any forward-looking statement, we express an expectation or belief as to future results or events, such expectation or belief is based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections of our management about our industry, business and future financial results, available at the time this press release is issued. Although we believe that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those indicated in such statements, including but not limited to: (i) our reliance on the North American and Chinese home improvement, repair and remodel and new home construction activity levels, (ii) the housing market, downward changes in the general economy, unfavorable interest rates or other business conditions, (iii) the competitive nature of consumer and trade brand businesses, (iv) our ability to execute on our strategic plans and the effectiveness of our strategies in the face of business competition, (v) our reliance on key customers and suppliers, including wholesale distributors and dealers and retailers, (vi) risks associated with our ability to improve organizational productivity and global supply chain efficiency and flexibility, (vii) risks associated with global commodity and energy availability and price volatility, as well as the possibility of sustained inflation, (viii) delays or outages in our information technology systems or computer networks, (ix) risks associated with doing business globally, including changes in trade-related tariffs and risks with uncertain trade environments, (x) risks associated with the disruption of operations, (xi) our inability to obtain raw materials and finished goods in a timely and cost-effective manner, (xii) risks associated with entering into potential strategic acquisitions and joint ventures and related integration activities, (xiii) impairments in the carrying value of goodwill or other acquired intangible assets, (xiv) risk of increases in our defined benefit-related costs and funding requirements, (xv) the uncertainties relating to the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, financial performance and operating results, (xvi) our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and other labor constraints, (xvii) the effect of climate change and the impact of related changes in government regulations and consumer preferences, (xviii) risks associated with environmental, social and governance matters, (xix) changes in government and industry regulatory standards, (xx) future tax law changes or the interpretation of existing tax laws, (xxi) our ability to secure and protect our intellectual property rights, (xxii) potential liabilities and costs from claims and litigation, (xxiii) our ability to achieve the expected benefits of the Separation of MasterBrand, (xxiv) the risk that we may be required to indemnify MasterBrand in connection with the Separation or that MasterBrand’s indemnities to us may not be sufficient to hold us harmless for the full amount of liabilities for which MasterBrand has been allocated responsibility and (xxv) the potential that the Separation fails to qualify as tax-free for U.S. federal income tax purposes. These and other factors are discussed in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. We undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or clarify any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, new information or changes to future results over time or otherwise, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), such as diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before charges / gains, operating income before charges / gains, operating margin before charges / gains, EBITDA before charges / gains, net debt, net debt to EBITDA before charges / gains, sales excluding the impact of FX and acquisitions, and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure derived in accordance with GAAP and may also be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these measures to the applicable most closely comparable GAAP measures, and reasons for the Company’s use of these measures, are presented in the attached pages.

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS, INC. (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Net sales Thirteen

Weeks

Ended Three

Months

Ended April 1,

2023 March 31,

2022 % Change Net sales (GAAP) Water $ 594.2 $ 643.6 (8 ) Outdoors 289.9 343.6 (16 ) Security 155.9 153.0 2 Total net sales $ 1,040.0 $ 1,140.2 (9 ) Quarter to Date GAAP Before Charges & Gains Thirteen

Weeks

Ended Three

Months

Ended Thirteen

Weeks

Ended Three

Months

Ended Operating income (loss) April 1,

2023 March 31,

2022 % Change Operating income (loss) before charges/gains (a) April 1,

2023 March 31,

2022 % Change Water $ 128.4 $ 149.3 (14 ) Water $ 128.6 $ 150.1 (14 ) Outdoors 13.0 39.8 (67 ) Outdoors 15.2 35.2 (57 ) Security 21.1 20.4 3 Security 21.8 20.4 7 Corporate expenses (30.7 ) (29.7 ) 3 Corporate expenses (28.9 ) (29.7 ) (3 ) Total operating income (GAAP) $ 131.8 $ 179.8 (27 ) Total operating income before charges/gains (a) $ 136.7 $ 176.0 (22 ) Diluted EPS from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 0.67 $ 0.94 (29 ) Diluted EPS from continuing operations before charges/gains (b) $ 0.69 $ 0.91 (24 ) Income from continuing operations, net of tax (GAAP) $ 85.6 $ 126.2 (32 ) EBITDA before charges/gains (c) $ 174.8 $ 209.8 (17 ) (a) (b) (c) For definitions of Non-GAAP measures, see Definitions of Terms page

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (GAAP) (In millions) (Unaudited) April 1, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 539.1 $ 642.5 Accounts receivable, net 559.0 521.8 Inventories 931.1 1,021.3 Other current assets 272.0 274.8 Total current assets 2,301.2 2,460.4 Property, plant and equipment, net 805.8 783.7 Goodwill 1,643.6 1,640.7 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 990.7 1,000.8 Other assets 231.4 235.3 Total assets $ 5,972.7 $ 6,120.9 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Short-term debt $ 599.5 $ 599.2 Accounts payable 423.7 421.6 Other current liabilities 390.0 523.9 Total current liabilities 1,413.2 1,544.7 Long-term debt 2,074.9 2,074.3 Deferred income taxes 143.0 136.9 Other non-current liabilities 259.1 278.1 Total liabilities 3,890.2 4,034.0 Stockholders’ equity 2,082.5 2,086.9 Total equity 2,082.5 2,086.9 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,972.7 $ 6,120.9

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Three Months Ended April 1, 2023 March 31, 2022 Operating activities Net income $ 84.6 $ 180.9 Depreciation and amortization 31.9 46.9 Non-cash lease expense 8.1 10.9 Deferred taxes 7.4 5.7 Other non-cash items 10.5 7.0 Changes in assets and liabilities, net (66.4 ) (434.5 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 76.1 $ (183.1 ) Investing activities Capital expenditures $ (42.6 ) $ (60.8 ) Proceeds from the disposition of assets – 8.0 Cost of acquisitions, net of cash acquired – (61.6 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (42.6 ) $ (114.4 ) Financing activities Increase in debt, net $ – $ 660.5 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 2.3 0.2 Treasury stock purchases (100.0 ) (377.1 ) Dividends to stockholders (29.5 ) (37.2 ) Other items, net (12.1 ) (43.2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (139.3 ) $ 203.2 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash $ 2.2 $ 0.7 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents $ (103.6 ) $ (93.6 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash* at beginning of period 648.3 476.1 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash* at end of period $ 544.7 $ 382.5 FREE CASH FLOW Thirteen Weeks

Ended Three Months Ended 2023 Full Year April 1, 2023 March 31, 2022 Estimate Cash flow from operations (GAAP) $ 76.1 $ (183.1 ) $ 715.0 – 765.0 Less: Capital expenditures 42.6 60.8 250.0 – 300.0 Add: Proceeds from the disposition of assets – 8.0 5.0 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 2.3 0.2 5.0 Free cash flow** $ 35.8 $ (235.7 ) $ 475.0 *Restricted cash of $2.7 million and $2.9 million is included in Other current assets and Other assets, respectively, as of April 1, 2023. Restricted cash of $1.3 million and $3.0 million is included in Other current assets and Other assets, respectively, as of March 31, 2022. Note that our net increase in cash and cash equivalents for the three months ended March 31, 2022 represents the combined cash flows of both our continuing and discontinued operations. ** Free cash flow is cash flow from operations calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) less net capital expenditures (capital expenditures less proceeds from the disposition of assets including property, plant and equipment, and proceeds from the exercise of stock options). Free cash flow does not include adjustments for certain non-discretionary cash flows such as mandatory debt repayments. Free cash flow is a measure not derived in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that free cash flow provides investors with helpful supplemental information about the Company’s ability to fund internal growth, make acquisitions, repay debt and related interest, pay dividends and repurchase common stock. This measure may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies.

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (GAAP) (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks

Ended Three Months

Ended April 1, 2023 March 31, 2022 % Change Net sales $ 1,040.0 $ 1,140.2 (9 ) Cost of products sold 631.7 671.8 (6 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 260.8 276.4 (6 ) Amortization of intangible assets 12.6 11.6 9 Restructuring charges 3.1 0.6 417 Operating income 131.8 179.8 (27 ) Interest expense 26.8 21.7 24 Other income, net (6.3 ) (2.1 ) 200 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 111.3 160.2 (31 ) Income tax 25.7 34.0 (24 ) Income from continuing operations, net of tax $ 85.6 $ 126.2 (32 ) (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (1.0 ) 54.7 (102 ) Net income $ 84.6 $ 180.9 (53 ) Net income attributable to Fortune Brands $ 84.6 $ 180.9 (53 ) Diluted earnings per common share Continuing operations $ 0.67 $ 0.94 (29 ) Discontinued operations $ (0.01 ) $ 0.41 (102 ) Diluted EPS attributable to Fortune Brands $ 0.66 $ 1.35 (51 ) Diluted average number of shares outstanding 128.5 134.7 (5 )

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS, INC. (In millions) (Unaudited) RECONCILIATIONS OF INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX TO EBITDA BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS Thirteen Weeks

Ended Three Months

Ended April 1, 2023 March 31, 2022 % Change Income from continuing operations, net of tax $ 85.6 $ 126.2 (32 ) Depreciation* $ 19.2 $ 20.1 (4 ) Amortization of intangible assets 12.6 11.6 9 Restructuring and other charges/(gains) 4.9 (3.8 ) (229 ) Interest expense 26.8 21.7 24 Income taxes 25.7 34.0 (24 ) EBITDA before charges/gains (c) $ 174.8 $ 209.8 (17 ) * Depreciation excludes accelerated depreciation expense of ($0.1) million for the thirteen weeks ended April 1, 2023. Accelerated depreciation is included in restructuring and other charges/gains. CALCULATION OF NET DEBT-TO-EBITDA BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS RATIO As of April 1, 2023 Short-term debt ** $ 599.5 Long-term debt ** 2,074.9 Total debt 2,674.4 Less: Cash and cash equivalents ** 539.1 Net debt (1) $ 2,135.3 For the twelve months ended April 1, 2023 EBITDA before charges/gains (2) (c) $ 916.6 Net debt-to-EBITDA before charges/gains ratio (1/2) 2.3 ** Amounts are per the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet as of April 1, 2023. Nine Months

ended Thirteen Weeks

Ended Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2022 April 1, 2023 April 1, 2023 Income from continuing operations, net of tax $ 413.7 $ 85.6 $ 499.3 Depreciation*** $ 62.7 $ 19.2 $ 81.9 Amortization of intangible assets 36.7 12.6 49.3 Restructuring and other charges/(gains) 39.2 4.9 44.1 Interest expense 97.4 26.8 124.2 Defined benefit plan actuarial gains (1.2 ) – (1.2 ) Income taxes 93.2 25.7 118.9 EBITDA before charges/gains (c) $ 741.7 $ 174.8 $ 916.5 *** Depreciation excludes accelerated depreciation expense of ($0.1) million for the thirteen weeks ended April 1, 2023, and ($0.1) million for the nine months ended December 31, 2022. Accelerated depreciation is included in restructuring and other charges/gains. (c) For definitions of Non-GAAP measures, see Definitions of Terms page

RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS For the thirteen weeks ended April 1, 2023, the diluted EPS before charges/gains is calculated as income from continuing operations on a diluted per-share basis, excluding $4.9 million ($3.7 million after tax or $0.02 per diluted share) of restructuring and other charges/gains. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the diluted EPS before charges/gains is calculated as income from continuing operations on a diluted per-share basis, excluding $3.8 million ($4.1 million after tax or $0.03 per diluted share) of restructuring and other charges/gains. Thirteen Weeks

Ended Three Months

Ended April 1, 2023 March 31, 2022 % Change Earnings per common share (EPS) – Diluted Diluted EPS from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 0.67 $ 0.94 (29 ) Restructuring and other charges/(gains) 0.02 (0.03 ) (167 ) Diluted EPS from continuing operations before charges/gains (b) $ 0.69 $ 0.91 (24 ) (b) For definitions of Non-GAAP measures, see Definitions of Terms page

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS, INC. Additional Reconciliations – GAAP to Before Charges/Gains Information (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Before

Charges/Gains

Adjustments Restructuring Before GAAP and other Charges/Gains (unaudited) charges (Non-GAAP) Thirteen weeks ended April 1, 2023 FIRST QUARTER Net Sales $ 1,040.0 – Cost of products sold 631.7 (0.1 ) Selling, general & administrative expenses 260.8 (1.7 ) Amortization of intangible assets 12.6 – Restructuring charges 3.1 (3.1 ) Operating Income 131.8 4.9 136.7 Interest expense 26.8 – Other income, net (6.3 ) – Income before taxes 111.3 4.9 116.2 Income tax 25.7 1.2 Income from continuing operations, net of tax $ 85.6 3.7 $ 89.3 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (1.0 ) – $ (1.0 ) Net income $ 84.6 3.7 $ 88.3 Diluted average number of shares outstanding 128.5 128.5 Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 0.67 $ 0.69 Three Months ended March 31, 2022 Net Sales $ 1,140.2 – Cost of products sold 671.8 5.4 Selling, general & administrative expenses 276.4 (1.0 ) Amortization of intangible assets 11.6 – Restructuring charges 0.6 (0.6 ) Operating Income 179.8 (3.8 ) 176.0 Interest expense 21.7 – Other income, net (2.1 ) – Income before taxes 160.2 (3.8 ) 156.4 Income tax 34.0 0.3 Income from continuing operations, net of tax 126.2 (4.1 ) $ 122.1 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 54.7 – $ 54.7 Net income $ 180.9 (4.1 ) $ 176.8 Diluted average number of shares outstanding 134.7 134.7 Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 0.94 $ 0.91

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS, INC. (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks

Ended Three Months

Ended April 1, 2023 March 31, 2022 % Change Net sales (GAAP) Water $ 594.2 $ 643.6 (8 ) Outdoors 289.9 343.6 (16 ) Security 155.9 153.0 2 Total net sales $ 1,040.0 $ 1,140.2 (9 ) Operating income (loss) Water $ 128.4 $ 149.3 (14 ) Outdoors 13.0 39.8 (67 ) Security 21.1 20.4 3 Corporate expenses (30.7 ) (29.7 ) 3 Total operating income (GAAP) $ 131.8 $ 179.8 (27 ) OPERATING INCOME BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS RECONCILIATION Total operating income (GAAP) $ 131.8 $ 179.8 (27 ) Restructuring and other charges/(gains) (1) (2) 4.9 (3.8 ) (229 ) Operating income (loss) before charges/gains (a) $ 136.7 $ 176.0 (22 ) Water $ 128.6 $ 150.1 (14 ) Outdoors 15.2 35.2 (57 ) Security 21.8 20.4 7 Corporate expenses (28.9 ) (29.7 ) (3 ) Total operating income before charges/gains (a) $ 136.7 $ 176.0 (22 ) (1) Restructuring charges, which include costs incurred for significant cost reduction initiatives and workforce reduction costs by segment, totaled $3.1 million and $0.6 million for the thirteen weeks ended April 1, 2023 and the three months ended March 31, 2022, respectively. (2) Other charges/gains represent costs that are directly related to restructuring initiatives but cannot be reported as restructuring costs under GAAP. These costs can include losses from disposing of inventories, trade receivables allowances from discontinued product lines, accelerated depreciation due to the closure of facilities, and gains or losses from selling previously closed facilities. During the thirteen weeks ended April 1, 2023 and the three months ended March 31, 2022, total other charges were $0.7 million and total other income of ($4.4) million, respectively. At Corporate, other charges also include expenditures of $1.1 million for the thirteen weeks ended April 1, 2023 for banking, legal, accounting, and other similar services directly related to the planned acquisition of the Emtek and Schaub premium and luxury door and hardware business, as well as the U.S. and Canadian Yale and August residential smart home lock businesses. (a) For definitions of Non-GAAP measures, see Definitions of Terms page

