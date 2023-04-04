Four Springs TEN31 Xchange Announces Closing of FSC Industrial 11, DST

WALL, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Four Springs TEN31 Xchange, LLC, a sponsor of Delaware statutory trust programs, has announced today that their DST offering FSC Industrial 11, DST has been fully subscribed. The $32 Million offering includes a 165,000 square foot industrial cold storage property net-leased on a long term basis to Performance Food Group, Inc. The facility is located less than one mile from the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) and along I-94 which services Chicago and Detroit.

Performance Food Group, Inc. (“PFG”) is the third largest food distributor in the United States by revenue. Through its subsidiaries, PFG markets and distributes more than 200,000 food and non-food related products from 109 distribution centers to its customers nationwide.

“We are pleased with the efficient and timely completion of this offering despite challenging market conditions,” said William Dioguardi, CEO. “We would like to thank our participating broker dealers, RIAs and registered representatives for their support. We are looking forward to bringing our next Industrial Portfolio to market in the coming weeks.”

Four Springs TEN31 Xchange, LLC is a sponsor of Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) programs and a subsidiary of Four Springs Capital Trust (FSCT), a private net lease Real Estate Investment Trust. Four Springs provides access to tax-deferred exchanges via DST offerings, whole property solutions and UPREITs. Their platform services Broker Dealers, RIAs and Wirehouses with institutional quality 1031 Exchange DST offerings.

