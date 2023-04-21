Fujitsu joins G7 Digital and Tech Ministers’ Meeting to promotion of Japan’s digital technology through international communication and cooperation

TOKYO, Apr 21, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Fujitsu today announced that it will participate in the G7 Digital and Tech Ministers’ Meeting and related events prior to the G7 Hiroshima Summit hosting an exhibition booth, holding panel discussions, and delivering keynote speeches, in alignment with the Data Free Flow with Trust (DFFT) initiative(1), which was proposed by the Japanese government as the main theme of the Meeting.

At the Digital and Tech Exhibition, Fujitsu will present hands-on exhibits that utilize leading-edge technologies with themes of solving environmental problems, realizing well-being, and sustainable economic growth. In addition, Takahito Tokita, Representative Director, CEO of Fujitsu Limited, will take the stage for panel discussions and keynote speeches held jointly by the public and private sectors and participate in discussions with experts from various fields from the standpoint of leading digital industry in Japan.

Fujitsu will contribute to promoting international discussions and collaboration to promote the use of digital technology by publicizing initiatives in Japan and internationally that create new value for a society in which individuals and companies can connect and contribute with peace of mind in alignment with its vision for Fujitsu Uvance.

In conjunction with the G7 Hiroshima Summit, which will be held from Friday, May 19, 2023 to Sunday, May 21, ministerial meetings will be held in 14 cities across Japan to discuss international issues in various fields. From Saturday, April 29, 2023 to Sunday, April 30, the G7 Digital and Tech Ministers’ Meeting will be held in Takasaki City, Gunma Prefecture, Japan. Digital and Technology Ministers from around the world will meet to exchange views on key themes such as the promotion of the Japanese government’s DFFT initiative, the promotion of emerging technologies to improve online safety and reliability, and human-centered approaches to ICT infrastructure and artificial intelligence, including Beyond 5G and 6G. In conjunction with the meeting, various events will be held in cooperation between the public and private sectors. Fujitsu will participate in the following events to promote international use of digital technology and stimulate discussion.

Exhibiting at the Digital and Tech Exhibition to be held along with the G7 Digital and Tech Ministers’ Meeting

Fujitsu will exhibit at the Digital and Tech Exhibition to be held at G Messe Gunma from Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30. About 100 companies and organizations in Japan will participate in the exhibition to promote the latest digital technologies and initiatives to stakeholders in G7 countries and to promote future international expansion and collaboration. Fujitsu will exhibit cutting-edge experiential technologies focusing on the following topics, with an overarching theme of realizing a sustainable future to realize people’s happiness and wellbeing, in a society in which no one is left behind.

1. Using AI to visualize sounds in train stations to promote mutual understanding of diversity

Fujitsu will exhibit Ekimatopeia, a device that visually expresses environmental sounds, such as train announcements and train sounds, as text, sign language and onomatopoeia, with the aim of making railways more enjoyable and easier for everyone to use. Fujitsu will also introduce a case its introduction to a demonstration at JR Ueno Station last year, as well as a project conducted jointly with students from Kawasaki Municipal School for the Deaf.

2. Embracing reality and virtual, the metaverse provides a new, unconstrained experience

Live camera images in real space are analyzed via private 5G networks and reflected in the metaverse space in real time. Visitors will be able to experience immersive and realistic communication using VR.

3. Contributing to the realization of a safe and secure society through AI action detection and autonomous action robots

Fujitsu will introduce an AI technology for public safety that automatically detects and responds to suspicious situations, utilizing its behavior detection technology, which boasts the world’s highest recognition accuracy(2). Fujitsu will contribute to the realization of a safe and secure future by sharing information with frontline workers at all times, enabling quick initial response to incidents and improving the work efficiency.

4. Proposing optimal solutions to social issues with the digital twin in the real world

Fujitsu will introduce the Social Digital Twin, which draws on vast data to simulate the activities of people and society and supports the solution of complicated societal issues by verifying solutions in advance from various perspectives. As a use case, Fujitsu will introduce a “digital rehearsal” use case of mobility services on the Isle of Wight in the United Kingdom, which aims to reduce CO2 emissions and make it easier for people to travel.

Period: April 28, 2023 (Friday) to April 30, 2023 (Sunday)

Venue: G Messe Gunma (12 -24, Iwaoshimachi, Takasaki City, Gunma Prefecture, Japan)

Fujitsu Booth: Booth number 7

Prior application is required from the official site of the Digital and Tech Exhibition. (https://g7digital-tech-2023.go.jp/en/exhibition/index.html)

Public-Private Meeting along with the G7 Digital and Tech Ministers’ Meeting

On Thursday, April 27, 2023, representatives from the digital industries and government agencies of G7 participating countries will gather under the theme of “DFFT Social Implementation and Emerging Technology to Solve Social Issues” to share best practices of DFFT and to conduct a panel discussion on the latest technological trends to promote data utilization and the development of an environment for digitization. From Fujitsu, Takahito Tokita, Representative Director, CEO, who serves as Chairman of the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA), will attend the meeting, leading international discussions at the G7 and playing a role in promoting DFFT as a leader of the digital industry.

Digital Transformation Summit (DX Summit), an official public-private event of the G7 Digital and Tech Ministers’ Meeting

At the DX Summit to be held on Friday, April 28, 2023 in Ikaho, Shibukawa City, Gunma Prefecture, Japan, discussions will be held from a variety of perspectives, including government officials, industry, and academia, toward social transformation based on the DX and Cyber Physical System (CPS)(3). In a session entitled “Realization of Green Transformation (GX),” Tokita, Representative Director, CEO of Fujitsu, will present how DX can help resolve global environmental issues facing the world.

(1) Data Free Flow with Trust (DFFT):

The concept of Data Free Flow with Trust (DFFT) is to promote the data free flow based on securing trust through transparency, where data useful for business and solving social issues can freely across borders, while ensuring trust in privacy, security, and intellectual property rights etc.

(2) The world’s highest recognition accuracy:

The technology achieved the world’s highest recognition accuracy at NTU RGB+D, the benchmark for basic motion recognition in 2020.

(3) Cyber Physical System (CPS):

A diverse and complex system in which cyber space and physical space are highly integrated.

