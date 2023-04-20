The Rainmaker Family announces the release of an on-demand version of their seven-day Rainmaker Challenge. Founders Chelsey and Stephen Diaz teach working families how to get compensated by Amazon in exchange for supplying products to their warehouses.

Chico, California–(Newsfile Corp. – April 20, 2023) – The Rainmaker Family has released the Rainmaker Challenge, which teaches families how they can become “middle families” between manufacturers in need of clients and Amazon’s fulfillment centers in need of inventory.

Generational Wealth-Building Challenge Announced By The Rainmaker Family

The Rainmaker Family’s recent launch of the on-demand version of the Challenge comes as, since the pandemic, American working mothers have begun contributing more to their families’ finances. According to lifestyle brand Motherly’s 2022 “State of Motherhood” study, the largest statistically significant survey of U.S. mothers, 47 percent of working mothers contribute more than half of the household income.

The Rainmaker Challenge is specifically geared toward this population of busy mothers, whether they are working and hoping to retire, or raising children at home. The Challenge invites working mothers and their families to test themselves in a positive way by developing their business skills and growing as entrepreneurs. Participants undergo daily training of up to one hour, followed by “quick wins” to help them make sales.

To begin, participants need only sign up and unlock the first training. Thereafter, new daily training unlocks for the next week, walking participants through the process of creating an online income stream.

The training covers the basics of the business model, financing, choosing bestselling products on Amazon, and scaling the business. Each training video is available for seven to 14 days after release, putting healthy pressure on participants to maintain momentum.

Since 2019, over 30,000 mothers have completed The Rainmaker Challenge. Founders Chelsey and Stephen Diaz are dedicated to helping busy, motivated mothers “buy back time” for their families by building an additional income stream.

“We’ll walk you step by step to find the perfect product to sell so you can support your family, and have the freedom to work where and when you want,” says co-founder Stephen Diaz. “We’ve condensed years of trial and error into only the “mama needs to know” info, so even busy mamas can go through the challenge in 7 days.”

