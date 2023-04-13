Grey Wolf Animal Health to Present at The 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 13, 2023) – Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp. (TSXV: WOLF) (“Grey Wolf” or the “Company”), a Canadian diversified animal health company, today announced that Angela Cechetto, CEO, is scheduled to present a corporate update at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on Tuesday April 25, 2023 at 2:30pm ET at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto.

Grey Wolf management will also be available for one-on-one meetings during both days of the conference to be held on April 25-26, 2023. Investors interested in meeting with Grey Wolf during the conference should contact the conference coordinator or email [email protected].

About Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp.‎

Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp., headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a diversified animal health ‎company founded by a veterinarian to bring to market a broad portfolio of products that meets the ‎unmet needs of veterinarians, clinics and pets. The Company’s strategy is to in-license, acquire or develop innovative prescription and non-prescription products for commercialization in the veterinarian channel ‎in Canada. For additional information, please visit: www.greywolfah.com.‎

For further information, please contact:‎

Angela Cechetto

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: [email protected]

