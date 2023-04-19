H2O World Comes to India For The First Time, Coinciding With The Rise of AI and Data Science Talent in the Country

Join some of the greatest minds in deep learning, artificial intelligence and data science to learn how to make AI in India and make AI for the world

BANGALORE, India & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The AI cloud leader, H2O.ai, announced that H2O World India is set to take place on Wednesday, April 19th at the Leela Bhartiya City Convention Center in Bengaluru. After sold-out events in New York, London, Sydney, and San Francisco, the marquee event will be the largest gathering of data science olympians (Kaggle grandmasters), Fortune 500 organizations, and AI practitioners in South Asia.

H2O World India speakers include:

Sri Ambati, Founder & CEO, H2O.ai

Prince Paulraj, AVP – Engineering, Data Science & AI, AT&T

Parul Pandey, Principal Data Scientist, Kaggle Grandmaster, H2O.ai

Andy Markus, Chief Data Officer, AT&T

Dr Andrew McMullan, Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Dr Agus Sudjianto, EVP, Head of Corporate Model Risk, Wells Fargo

Shainy Dsouza, Decision Scientist/Apprentice Leader, Citi

“H2O.ai is democratizing AI and powering the imagination of every entrepreneur and business globally – we are co-creating transformational products and making them the true AI superpowers,” said Sri Ambati, co-founder and CEO of H2O.ai. “Our customers are unlocking discovery in every sphere and walk of life and challenging the dominance of technology giants. In India, we’re seeing the digitalization of more than a billion people, which in turn creates more data and will quickly establish the country as the largest assembly of data scientists in the world.”

Bringing H2O World to India is a significant moment for Ambati as his journey comes full circle after growing up here. He is bullish about the technical skills in the country, emphasizing that the country has many outstanding engineers, makers, and Kagglers that provide a strong foundation for the nation to form alliances with other global leaders like AT&T and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), the largest bank in Australia.

Ambati views data science as “a quest for truth” and should be foundational for businesses looking to optimize their greatest assets — people and data. Making AI fast, easy, and affordable is the only equitable way for customers and communities to truly change the world. That’s why open-source is at the heart of H2O.ai’s ethos. For H2O.ai and Ambati, it’s essential to get AI tools into as many hands as possible to help smaller companies build their own solutions and promote essential diversity in the market. His vision is to empower enterprises to compete against behemoths in the tech world.

“Our partnership with H20.ai continues to deliver fantastic outcomes for our customers and communities. Our use of Document.ai is really shifting the dial in improving the efficiency of manual processes and document handling; this not only makes us a simpler, better bank for our customers to engage with, it is also freeing up our people to spend more time serving customers and delivering innovative new products and services,” said Dr. Andrew McMullan, Chief Data & Analytics Officer at CBA. “AI is transforming our ability to be more personalized and timely for our customers in the moments that matter, and our H2O.ai platform is a key driver of this. From real-time assistance during natural disasters to returning $1Bn to customers from government rebates and benefits through our Benefits Finder tool, our customers are already feeling many real-world benefits from our use of machine learning at scale, and we’re incredibly excited about what the latest developments in AI will mean for our customers as our partnership with H2O continues to flourish.”

ABOUT H2O.AI

H2O.ai is the leading AI Cloud company, on a mission to democratize AI.

As a company, it distills the technical prowess of 30 Kaggle Masters into straightforward AI cloud tools that solve powerful problems. Goldman Sachs, NVIDIA, and Wells Fargo are not only customers and partners, but strategic investors in the company.

H2O.ai’s marquee products of Driverless AI, Hydrogen Torch and Document AI have transformed over 20,000 global organizations and over half of the Fortune 500, including AT&T, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Citi, GlaxoSmithKline, Hitachi, Kaiser Permanente, Procter & Gamble, PayPal, PwC and Unilever.

Join the movement of AI4Good at www.h2o.ai.

