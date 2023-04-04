Hexure Names Nag Vaidyanathan as New Chief Technology Officer

Vaidyanathan Brings More Than 28 Years of Experience in Insurance and Financial Services Industries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CTO–Hexure, a provider of sales and regulatory automation solutions for the life and annuity industry, today announced the appointment of Nag Vaidyanathan as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

A veteran of the insurance and financial services industries, Vaidyanathan brings to the role a reputation and strong track record of delivering cohesive, integrated technology as part of digital transformation goals. As CTO, Vaidyanathan will be accountable for the technology strategy, and the delivery of Hexure’s innovative solutions that enable a better, quicker digital sales process for wealth management, financial and insurance products.

“Our entire technology and development team is focused on creating solutions that power better digital sales connectivity, processes and experiences so our clients can achieve their business goals,” said Hexure CEO Laird Rixford. “With his experience, vision and technical expertise, we’re excited to have Nag lead the team to the next level for our clients.”

Vaidyanathan brings more than 28 years of experience to Hexure and a deep knowledge of the insurance and financial services industry gained from working with global teams as CTO of Duck Creek Technologies, CTO of OneMain Financial, CIO at Danske Bank in Denmark, and 20 years at Allstate. He has a long history of being a senior information technology leader focused on the intersection of people, ways of working, infrastructure and information technology transformation.

“I’m thrilled to join Laird and the Hexure executive leadership team in the mission of providing innovative solutions that empower our clients’ success,” Vaidyanathan said. “This is an exciting time to be at Hexure, and I’m looking forward to leading the global engineering and development teams as they build the digital sales solutions of the future.”

Vaidyanathan has a doctorate in immersive technologies, master’s degrees in business administration and engineering management, and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. He serves on the boards of Health4Silvers and Chrp Technologies. He is also the Chicago chapter President of Pratham, an organization that provides education and vocational skills for the underprivileged in India, and is a board advisor for Indo American Community Services.

Vaidyanathan will be taking over CTO responsibilities from Rixford, who has been serving as interim CTO.

About Hexure (formerly Insurance Technologies)

Founded in 1995, Hexure provides digital sales solutions to the insurance and financial services industry across various lines of life insurance, annuities, retirement, and wealth management products. Carriers and distributors use its solutions to build customer-centric sales experiences, accelerate submissions, reduce paper processes, meet regulatory requirements, and improve in-good-order sales. For more information visit hexure.com.

