Hilton Reports First Quarter Results; Raises Full Year Outlook

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (“Hilton” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HLT) today reported its first quarter 2023 results. Highlights include:


  • Diluted EPS was $0.77 for the first quarter, and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, was $1.24
  • Net income was $209 million for the first quarter
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $641 million for the first quarter
  • System-wide comparable RevPAR increased 30.0 percent, on a currency neutral basis, for the first quarter compared to the same period in 2022
  • System-wide comparable RevPAR increased 8.0 percent, on a currency neutral basis, for the first quarter compared to the same period in 2019
  • Approved 24,900 new rooms for development during the first quarter, bringing Hilton’s development pipeline to 428,100 rooms as of March 31, 2023
  • Added 9,200 rooms to Hilton’s system in the first quarter, resulting in 5,300 net additional rooms in Hilton’s system during the period
  • Repurchased 3.2 million shares of Hilton common stock during the first quarter, bringing total capital return, including dividends, to $487 million for the quarter and more than $602 million year to date through April
  • Full year 2023 system-wide RevPAR is expected to increase between 8 percent and 11 percent on a comparable and currency neutral basis compared to 2022; full year net income is projected to be between $1,331 million and $1,385 million; full year Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $2,875 million and $2,950 million
  • Full year 2023 capital return is projected to be between $1.8 billion and $2.2 billion

Overview

Christopher J. Nassetta, President & Chief Executive Officer of Hilton, said, “We carried strong momentum into 2023, exceeding the high end of our guidance for system-wide RevPAR, driving strong bottom-line results and delivering meaningful free cash flow available for return to our shareholders. As a result of our strong performance and positive outlook, we are raising our Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year.”

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, system-wide comparable RevPAR increased 30.0 percent compared to the same period in 2022, due to increases in both occupancy and ADR, and management and franchise fee revenues increased 30.1 percent compared to the same period in 2022. For comparison to pre-pandemic results, system-wide comparable RevPAR for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased 8.0 percent compared to the same period in 2019, and management and franchise fee revenues increased 26.3 percent from the same period in 2019.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, diluted EPS was $0.77 and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, was $1.24 compared to $0.75 and $0.71, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Net income and Adjusted EBITDA were $209 million and $641 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $211 million and $448 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Development

In the first quarter of 2023, Hilton opened 64 new hotels totaling 9,200 rooms and achieved net unit growth of 5,300 rooms. Additionally, Hilton started construction on over 19,000 hotel rooms during the first quarter, continuing the positive momentum from the end of 2022, particularly in China. Further, Hilton continued to achieve development milestones during the first quarter, opening the 100th Tapestry Collection by Hilton, as well as its 500th hotel in China.

As of March 31, 2023, Hilton’s development pipeline totaled approximately 2,930 hotels representing 428,100 rooms throughout 116 countries and territories, including 30 countries and territories where Hilton did not have any existing hotels. Additionally, of the rooms in the development pipeline, 215,700 of the rooms were under construction and 246,200 of the rooms were located outside of the U.S. In April, Hilton announced a notable addition to its development pipeline, the Waldorf Astoria Jaipur, which will mark the debut of the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand in India.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2023, Hilton had $8.8 billion of long-term debt outstanding, excluding the deduction for deferred financing costs and discount, with a weighted average interest rate of 4.51 percent. Excluding all finance lease liabilities and other debt of Hilton’s consolidated variable interest entities, Hilton had $8.6 billion of long-term debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 4.50 percent and no scheduled maturities until May 2025. As of March 31, 2023, no debt amounts were outstanding under Hilton’s $2.0 billion senior secured revolving credit facility, which had an available borrowing capacity of $1,940 million after considering $60 million of outstanding letters of credit. Total cash and cash equivalents were $978 million as of March 31, 2023, including $77 million of restricted cash and cash equivalents.

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, Hilton repurchased 3.2 million shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $139.88, returning $446 million of capital to shareholders. Through April 21, 2023, since the inception of Hilton’s stock repurchase program in March 2017, Hilton repurchased approximately 56.4 million shares of its common stock for approximately $5.4 billion at an average price per share of $96.39. The amount remaining under Hilton’s stock repurchase program is approximately $2.6 billion.

In March 2023, Hilton paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock, bringing total dividend payments for the quarter to $41 million. In April 2023, Hilton’s board of directors authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock to be paid on or before June 30, 2023 to holders of record of its common stock as of the close of business on May 19, 2023.

Outlook

Share-based metrics in Hilton’s outlook include actual share repurchases to date, but do not include the effect of potential share repurchases hereafter.

Full Year 2023

  • System-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, is expected to increase between 8 percent and 11 percent compared to 2022.
  • Diluted EPS is projected to be between $4.95 and $5.14.
  • Diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, is projected to be between $5.68 and $5.88.
  • Net income is projected to be between $1,331 million and $1,385 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $2,875 million and $2,950 million.
  • Contract acquisition costs and capital expenditures, excluding amounts reimbursed by third parties, are expected to be approximately $300 million.
  • Capital return is projected to be between $1.8 billion and $2.2 billion.
  • General and administrative expenses are projected to be between $390 million and $410 million.
  • Net unit growth is expected to be between 5.0 percent and 5.5 percent.

Second Quarter 2023

  • System-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, is expected to increase between 10 percent and 12 percent compared to the second quarter of 2022.
  • Diluted EPS is projected to be between $1.45 and $1.50.
  • Diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, is projected to be between $1.54 and $1.59.
  • Net income is projected to be between $387 million and $401 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $770 million and $790 million.

Conference Call

Hilton will host a conference call to discuss first quarter of 2023 results on April 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may listen to the live webcast by logging on to the Hilton Investor Relations website at https://ir.hilton.com/events-and-presentations. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after the live event at https://ir.hilton.com/financial-reporting.

Alternatively, participants may listen to the live call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 in the United States (“U.S.”) or 1-412-317-6061 internationally using the conference ID 7057332. Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or link to the webcast at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A telephone replay will be available for seven days following the call. To access the telephone replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 internationally using the conference ID 5182053.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the expectations regarding the performance of Hilton’s business, future financial results, liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “projects,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties including, among others, risks inherent to the hospitality industry; macroeconomic factors beyond Hilton’s control, such as inflation, changes in interest rates, challenges due to labor shortages and supply chain disruptions and instability in the banking system as a result of several recent bank failures; risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; competition for hotel guests and management and franchise contracts; risks related to doing business with third-party hotel owners; performance of Hilton’s information technology systems; growth of reservation channels outside of Hilton’s system; risks of doing business outside of the U.S.; risks associated with the Russian invasion of Ukraine; and Hilton’s indebtedness. Additional factors that could cause Hilton’s results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under the section entitled “Part I—Item 1A. Risk Factors” of Hilton’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and is accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in Hilton’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Definitions

See the “Definitions” section for the definition of certain terms used within this press release, including within the schedules.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company refers to certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in this press release, including: net income, adjusted for special items; diluted EPS, adjusted for special items; EBITDA; Adjusted EBITDA; Adjusted EBITDA margin; net debt; and net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio. See the schedules to this press release, including the “Definitions” section, for additional information and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures, as well as the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 19 world-class brands comprising more than 7,200 properties and more than 1.1 million rooms, in 122 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for six consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 158 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can’t buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on facebook.com/hiltonnewsroom, twitter.com/hiltonnewsroom, linkedin.com/company/hilton, instagram.com/hiltonnewsroom and youtube.com/hiltonnewsroom

 

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.

EARNINGS RELEASE SCHEDULES

TABLE OF CONTENTS
 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Comparable and Currency Neutral System-Wide Hotel Operating Statistics

Property Summary

Capital Expenditures and Contract Acquisition Costs

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Definitions
 

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31,

 

2023

 

2022

Revenues

 

 

 

Franchise and licensing fees

$

508

 

 

$

413

 

Base and other management fees

 

80

 

 

 

55

 

Incentive management fees

 

65

 

 

 

34

 

Owned and leased hotels

 

248

 

 

 

150

 

Other revenues

 

35

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

936

 

 

 

670

 

Other revenues from managed and franchised properties

 

1,357

 

 

 

1,051

 

Total revenues

 

2,293

 

 

 

1,721

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses

 

 

 

Owned and leased hotels

 

251

 

 

 

185

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

37

 

 

 

44

 

General and administrative

 

91

 

 

 

91

 

Other expenses

 

21

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

400

 

 

 

331

 

Other expenses from managed and franchised properties

 

1,395

 

 

 

1,021

 

Total expenses

 

1,795

 

 

 

1,352

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

498

 

 

 

369

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(116

)

 

 

(90

)

Loss on foreign currency transactions

 

 

 

 

(4

)

Loss on investments in unconsolidated affiliate

 

(92

)

 

 

 

Other non-operating income, net

 

12

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

302

 

 

 

291

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

(93

)

 

 

(80

)

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

209

 

 

 

211

 

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

(3

)

 

 

1

 

Net income attributable to Hilton stockholders

$

206

 

 

$

212

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

Basic

 

266

 

 

 

279

 

Diluted

 

269

 

 

 

282

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.77

 

 

$

0.76

 

Diluted

$

0.77

 

 

$

0.75

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends declared per share

$

0.15

 

 

$

 

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.

COMPARABLE AND CURRENCY NEUTRAL SYSTEM-WIDE HOTEL OPERATING STATISTICS

BY REGION, BRAND AND SEGMENT

(unaudited)
 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

Occupancy

 

ADR

 

RevPAR

 

2023

 

vs. 2022

 

2023

 

vs. 2022

 

2023

 

vs. 2022

Region

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

68.6

%

 

6.5

%

pts.

 

$

159.67

 

10.0

%

 

$

109.56

 

21.4

%

Americas (excluding U.S.)

65.5

 

 

14.7

 

 

 

 

147.48

 

21.0

 

 

 

96.62

 

56.0

 

Europe

62.1

 

 

15.3

 

 

 

 

142.42

 

27.0

 

 

 

88.38

 

68.4

 

Middle East & Africa

74.3

 

 

8.1

 

 

 

 

175.13

 

17.6

 

 

 

130.12

 

32.1

 

Asia Pacific

65.8

 

 

24.1

 

 

 

 

116.18

 

21.3

 

 

 

76.42

 

91.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brand

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

61.8

%

 

15.7

%

pts.

 

$

560.91

 

(9.1

)%

 

$

346.61

 

21.9

%

LXR Hotels & Resorts

45.9

 

 

4.0

 

 

 

 

489.29

 

0.5

 

 

 

224.69

 

10.2

 

Conrad Hotels & Resorts

69.3

 

 

21.3

 

 

 

 

282.82

 

23.1

 

 

 

195.85

 

77.8

 

Canopy by Hilton

64.8

 

 

16.5

 

 

 

 

210.64

 

12.5

 

 

 

136.42

 

50.9

 

Hilton Hotels & Resorts

64.8

 

 

15.9

 

 

 

 

185.99

 

13.8

 

 

 

120.54

 

50.7

 

Curio Collection by Hilton

66.5

 

 

14.5

 

 

 

 

229.39

 

3.5

 

 

 

152.63

 

32.3

 

DoubleTree by Hilton

63.6

 

 

9.9

 

 

 

 

137.76

 

10.7

 

 

 

87.59

 

31.2

 

Tapestry Collection by Hilton

62.4

 

 

7.0

 

 

 

 

168.90

 

13.6

 

 

 

105.41

 

28.1

 

Embassy Suites by Hilton

69.3

 

 

9.8

 

 

 

 

177.22

 

9.2

 

 

 

122.74

 

27.1

 

Hilton Garden Inn

67.1

 

 

8.1

 

 

 

 

138.99

 

11.2

 

 

 

93.25

 

26.6

 

Hampton by Hilton

68.2

 

 

8.2

 

 

 

 

124.90

 

7.0

 

 

 

85.24

 

21.6

 

Tru by Hilton

68.0

 

 

5.9

 

 

 

 

122.08

 

7.9

 

 

 

82.96

 

18.1

 

Homewood Suites by Hilton

76.5

 

 

2.8

 

 

 

 

149.95

 

10.5

 

 

 

114.75

 

14.6

 

Home2 Suites by Hilton

76.8

 

 

3.5

 

 

 

 

136.76

 

9.6

 

 

 

105.05

 

14.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Management and franchise

67.8

%

 

9.5

%

pts.

 

$

152.51

 

10.9

%

 

$

103.36

 

29.1

%

Ownership(1)

62.9

 

 

25.7

 

 

 

 

204.01

 

26.7

 

 

 

128.34

 

114.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

System-wide

67.7

%

 

9.8

%

pts.

 

$

153.20

 

11.2

%

 

$

103.72

 

30.0

%

____________

(1)

Includes hotels owned or leased by entities in which Hilton owns a noncontrolling financial interest.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.

PROPERTY SUMMARY

As of March 31, 2023
 

 

Owned / Leased(1)

 

Managed

 

Franchised

 

Total

 

Properties

 

Rooms

 

Properties

 

Rooms

 

Properties

 

Rooms

 

Properties

 

Rooms

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

 

12

 

4,437

 

 

 

12

 

4,437

Americas (excluding U.S.)

 

 

3

 

425

 

 

 

3

 

425

Europe

2

 

463

 

4

 

898

 

 

 

6

 

1,361

Middle East & Africa

 

 

7

 

1,867

 

 

 

7

 

1,867

Asia Pacific

 

 

6

 

1,259

 

 

 

6

 

1,259

LXR Hotels & Resorts

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

 

 

 

3

 

522

 

3

 

522

Americas (excluding U.S.)

 

 

 

 

1

 

76

 

1

 

76

Europe

 

 

1

 

70

 

1

 

307

 

2

 

377

Middle East & Africa

 

 

1

 

41

 

3

 

282

 

4

 

323

Asia Pacific

 

 

 

 

1

 

114

 

1

 

114

Conrad Hotels & Resorts

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

 

6

 

2,227

 

2

 

1,730

 

8

 

3,957

Americas (excluding U.S.)

 

 

3

 

787

 

 

 

3

 

787

Europe

 

 

4

 

1,155

 

1

 

107

 

5

 

1,262

Middle East & Africa

1

 

614

 

4

 

1,689

 

 

 

5

 

2,303

Asia Pacific

1

 

164

 

23

 

7,082

 

1

 

659

 

25

 

7,905

Canopy by Hilton

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

 

 

 

26

 

4,490

 

26

 

4,490

Americas (excluding U.S.)

 

 

2

 

272

 

1

 

184

 

3

 

456

Europe

 

 

1

 

123

 

4

 

917

 

5

 

1,040

Middle East & Africa

 

 

1

 

200

 

 

 

1

 

200

Asia Pacific

 

 

4

 

614

 

 

 

4

 

614

Signia by Hilton

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

 

2

 

1,814

 

 

 

2

 

1,814

Hilton Hotels & Resorts

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

 

59

 

44,208

 

187

 

58,761

 

246

 

102,969

Americas (excluding U.S.)

1

 

405

 

31

 

11,784

 

23

 

6,791

 

55

 

18,980

Europe

37

 

11,135

 

44

 

15,109

 

44

 

11,483

 

125

 

37,727

Middle East & Africa

4

 

1,705

 

38

 

13,041

 

4

 

1,738

 

46

 

16,484

Asia Pacific

5

 

2,999

 

114

 

39,883

 

9

 

3,557

 

128

 

46,439

Curio Collection by Hilton

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

 

11

 

4,979

 

63

 

13,003

 

74

 

17,982

Americas (excluding U.S.)

 

 

2

 

99

 

17

 

2,200

 

19

 

2,299

Europe

 

 

6

 

516

 

27

 

3,534

 

33

 

4,050

Middle East & Africa

 

 

4

 

741

 

2

 

557

 

6

 

1,298

Asia Pacific

 

 

4

 

773

 

2

 

248

 

6

 

1,021

DoubleTree by Hilton

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

 

31

 

10,131

 

348

 

79,228

 

379

 

89,359

Americas (excluding U.S.)

 

 

3

 

587

 

39

 

7,823

 

42

 

8,410

Europe

 

 

15

 

3,770

 

109

 

18,774

 

124

 

22,544

Middle East & Africa

 

 

20

 

5,568

 

4

 

670

 

24

 

6,238

Asia Pacific

 

 

84

 

22,375

 

8

 

2,101

 

92

 

24,476

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.

PROPERTY SUMMARY (continued)

As of March 31, 2023
 

 

Owned / Leased(1)

 

Managed

 

Franchised

 

Total

 

Properties

 

Rooms

 

Properties

 

Rooms

 

Properties

 

Rooms

 

Properties

 

Rooms

Tapestry Collection by Hilton

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

 

 

 

83

 

10,002

 

83

 

10,002

Americas (excluding U.S.)

 

 

1

 

138

 

7

 

740

 

8

 

878

Europe

 

 

 

 

7

 

410

 

7

 

410

Middle East & Africa

 

 

1

 

50

 

 

 

1

 

50

Asia Pacific

 

 

1

 

266

 

1

 

175

 

2

 

441

Embassy Suites by Hilton

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

 

38

 

10,125

 

217

 

48,810

 

255

 

58,935

Americas (excluding U.S.)

 

 

2

 

504

 

7

 

1,829

 

9

 

2,333

Middle East & Africa

 

 

 

 

1

 

151

 

1

 

151

Motto by Hilton

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

 

 

 

3

 

871

 

3

 

871

Americas (excluding U.S.)

 

 

 

 

1

 

115

 

1

 

115

Europe

 

 

 

 

1

 

108

 

1

 

108

Hilton Garden Inn

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

 

6

 

689

 

737

 

101,860

 

743

 

102,549

Americas (excluding U.S.)

 

 

12

 

1,838

 

53

 

7,952

 

65

 

9,790

Europe

 

 

13

 

2,524

 

64

 

10,312

 

77

 

12,836

Middle East & Africa

 

 

17

 

3,555

 

3

 

474

 

20

 

4,029

Asia Pacific

 

 

59

 

12,892

 

7

 

1,149

 

66

 

14,041

Hampton by Hilton

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

 

23

 

2,986

 

2,318

 

229,522

 

2,341

 

232,508

Americas (excluding U.S.)

 

 

12

 

1,537

 

117

 

14,166

 

129

 

15,703

Europe

 

 

16

 

2,697

 

109

 

17,044

 

125

 

19,741

Middle East & Africa

 

 

5

 

1,459

 

 

 

5

 

1,459

Asia Pacific

 

 

 

 

288

 

45,832

 

288

 

45,832

Tru by Hilton

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

 

 

 

233

 

22,762

 

233

 

22,762

Americas (excluding U.S.)

 

 

 

 

4

 

453

 

4

 

453

Homewood Suites by Hilton

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

 

9

 

1,131

 

500

 

57,157

 

509

 

58,288

Americas (excluding U.S.)

 

 

3

 

406

 

24

 

2,688

 

27

 

3,094

Home2 Suites by Hilton

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

 

2

 

210

 

553

 

57,901

 

555

 

58,111

Americas (excluding U.S.)

 

 

 

 

8

 

845

 

8

 

845

Asia Pacific

 

 

 

 

26

 

3,946

 

26

 

3,946

Other

 

 

4

 

1,442

 

6

 

1,436

 

10

 

2,878

Total hotels

51

 

17,485

 

774

 

242,973

 

6,308

 

858,566

 

7,133

 

1,119,024

Hilton Grand Vacations

 

 

 

 

82

 

14,253

 

82

 

14,253

Total system

51

 

17,485

 

774

 

242,973

 

6,390

 

872,819

 

7,215

 

1,133,277

____________

(1)

Includes hotels owned or leased by entities in which Hilton owns a noncontrolling financial interest.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND CONTRACT ACQUISITION COSTS

(dollars in millions)

(unaudited)
 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

March 31,

 

Increase / (Decrease)

 

2023

 

2022

 

$

 

%

Capital expenditures for property and equipment(2)

$

44

 

$

4

 

40

 

NM(1)

Capitalized software costs(3)

 

19

 

 

10

 

9

 

90.0

Total capital expenditures

 

63

 

 

14

 

49

 

NM(1)

Contract acquisition costs, net of refunds(4)

 

105

 

 

15

 

90

 

NM(1)

Total capital expenditures and contract acquisition costs

$

168

 

$

29

 

139

 

NM(1)

____________

(1)

Fluctuation in terms of percentage change is not meaningful.

(2)

Represents expenditures for hotels, corporate and other property and equipment, which include amounts reimbursed by third parties of $2 million and less than $1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Excludes expenditures for FF&E replacement reserves of $8 million and $12 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(3)

Includes $18 million and $9 million of expenditures that were reimbursed by third parties for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(4)

The increase during the period was due to the timing of certain strategic hotel developments supporting Hilton’s growth.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

NET INCOME AND DILUTED EPS, ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)
 

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31,

 

2023

 

2022

Net income attributable to Hilton stockholders, as reported

$

206

 

 

$

212

 

Diluted EPS, as reported

$

0.77

 

 

$

0.75

 

Special items:

 

 

 

Net other expenses (revenues) from managed and franchised properties

$

38

 

 

$

(30

)

Purchase accounting amortization(1)

 

11

 

 

 

12

 

Loss on investments in unconsolidated affiliate(2)

 

92

 

 

 

 

FF&E replacement reserves

 

8

 

 

 

12

 

Other adjustments(3)

 

5

 

 

 

(10

)

Total special items before taxes

 

154

 

 

 

(16

)

Income tax benefit (expense) on special items

 

(27

)

 

 

5

 

Total special items after taxes

$

127

 

 

$

(11

)

 

 

 

 

Net income, adjusted for special items

$

333

 

 

$

201

 

Diluted EPS, adjusted for special items

$

1.24

 

 

$

0.71

 

____________

(1)

Amounts represent the amortization expense related to finite-lived intangible assets that were recorded at fair value in 2007 when the Company became a wholly owned subsidiary of affiliates of Blackstone Inc. The majority of the related assets will be fully amortized during 2023.

(2)

Amount for the three months ended March 31, 2023 includes losses recognized related to equity and debt financing that Hilton had previously provided to an unconsolidated affiliate with underlying investments in hotels that Hilton currently or in the future will manage or franchise.

(3)

Amounts include net losses (gains) related to certain of Hilton’s investments in unconsolidated affiliates, other than the loss included separately in “loss on investments in unconsolidated affiliate,” which were recognized in other non-operating income, net.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Brian Kucaj

+1 703 883 5476

Media Contact
Kent Landers

+1 703 883 3246

Read full story here

Related Stories

Radware Report Ranks Top 15 Most Active Political and Religious Hacktivists

Novartis Phase III APPOINT-PNH trial shows investigational oral monotherapy iptacopan improves hemoglobin to near-normal levels, leading to transfusion independence in all treatment-naïve PNH patients

Nozomi Networks Earns Publisher’s Choice for OT and IoT Endpoint Security in 2023 Global InfoSec Awards

Orbital Therapeutics Secures $270 Million in Series A Financing to Unleash Full Potential of RNA Medicines

Alimama Top Brand Project Launches “Earthshaking Ceramics” Community Outreach Program

Summary of 2023 Honda Business Briefing

You may have missed

Radware Report Ranks Top 15 Most Active Political and Religious Hacktivists

Novartis Phase III APPOINT-PNH trial shows investigational oral monotherapy iptacopan improves hemoglobin to near-normal levels, leading to transfusion independence in all treatment-naïve PNH patients

Nozomi Networks Earns Publisher’s Choice for OT and IoT Endpoint Security in 2023 Global InfoSec Awards

Orbital Therapeutics Secures $270 Million in Series A Financing to Unleash Full Potential of RNA Medicines

Alimama Top Brand Project Launches “Earthshaking Ceramics” Community Outreach Program

error: Content is protected !!