Hyloris announces submission of Maxigesic® IV packaging data requested by the US FDA

Liège, Belgium –– 18 April 2023 – 7AM CET – Non-regulated information – Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL), a specialty biopharma company committed to addressing unmet medical needs through reinventing existing medications, announces that its partner AFT Pharmaceuticals (“AFT”) has submitted a response to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The US regulatory body had requested this additional data while considering market approval for Maxigesic® IV, a novel, dual mode-of-action non-opioid pain treatment delivered through intravenous (IV) infusion.

The submission of an additional Extractable & Leachable data set follows a Complete Response Letter received in July 2022 regarding the assessment of the primary packaging, in essence the vial and the vial’s stopper in which the drug product is stored. Importantly, the FDA did not report any issues related to the data generated during the clinical development program.

The formal response to the Complete Response Letter was filed with the FDA on 17 April 2023. Assuming a positive assessment by the FDA, this implies potential registration of Maxigesic® IV for the US market before year end.

Sales could follow soon after, with an exclusive license and distribution agreement already signed between AFT and Hikma Pharmaceuticals (“Hikma”). Hikma is a leading supplier of complex, injectable hospital products in the U.S.

Under the terms of the development collaboration agreement between Hyloris and AFT, Hyloris is eligible to receive a share on any product-related revenues, such as license fees, royalties, milestone payments, received by AFT.

Stijn Van Rompay, Chief Executive Officer of Hyloris, commented: “We are excited to unlock the potential of Maxigesic® IV to improve patients’ lives in the biggest health care market in the world. We expect the data we have submitted will satisfy the FDA’s requirements.”

“In the United States, new persistent opioid use can be considered one of the most common complications after elective surgery, occurring in 5.9% to 6.5% of cases1. This societal problem impacts many American lives in a tragic way. There is an urgent need for safer and more effective non-opioid pain treatments in a hospital setting to avoid triggering addiction in patients. Maxigesic® IV holds the promise of becoming a valuable pain treatment option without the side effects and risk of addiction associated with opioids.”

About Maxigesic® IV

Maxigesic® IV is a novel, dual mode-of-action, non-opioid pain treatment for use post-operatively in hospitals or when patients cannot take medicine orally. It is a unique combination of 1000mg paracetamol with 300mg ibuprofen solution for infusion, thereby reducing both pain and inflammation.

Results from a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial demonstrated that Maxigesic® IV was well-tolerated and had a faster onset of action, offered higher pain relief, and provided the potential to reduce the use of opioids compared to ibuprofen IV or paracetamol IV alone in the same doses. Further exposure studies have demonstrated the drug’s efficacy and safety in an expanded population group over a longer treatment period. Maxigesic® IV is protected by several granted and pending patent applications.

About Hyloris Pharmaceuticals

Hyloris is a specialty biopharma company focused on innovating, reinventing, and optimizing existing medications to address important healthcare needs and deliver relevant improvements for patients, healthcare professionals and payors. Hyloris has built a broad, patented portfolio of 16 reformulated and repurposed value-added medicines that have the potential to offer significant advantages over available alternatives. Outside of its core strategic focus, the Company also has 3 high barrier generic products in development.

Two products are currently in initial phases of commercialization with partners: Sotalol IV for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, and Maxigesic® IV, a non-opioid post-operative pain treatment. The Company’s development strategy primarily focuses on the FDA’s 505(b)2 regulatory pathway, which is specifically designed for pharmaceuticals for which safety and efficacy of the molecule have already been established. This pathway can reduce the clinical burden required to bring a product to market, and significantly shorten the development timelines and reduce costs and risks. Hyloris is based in Liège, Belgium. For more information, visit www.hyloris.com and follow-us on LinkedIn.

1 New Persistent Opioid Use After Minor and Major Surgical Procedures in US Adults. JAMA Surg. 2017 Jun 21 ( https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28403427/ )

