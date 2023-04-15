Immunis Appoints Neil Sahota as Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Immunis, Inc., a private biotechnology company developing a novel treatment for age and disease-related immune decline, has appointed Neil Sahota as its Chief Artificial Intelligence (AI) Officer. AI is a tool that is transforming the way businesses and scientists integrate information, conduct data analysis, and make informed decisions on how to optimize growth. For over 20 years, Neil has inspired AI modernization through technology-based business strategies and has been successful in helping businesses become leaders in the digital future. Immunis is confident that Neil will guide the company to unlock the considerable potential of AI in biotech.





As a United Nations artificial intelligence (AI) Advisor and a former IBM Master Inventor, Neil fosters innovation and develops next generation products powered by AI. At IBM, Neil reviewed and guided the development of patents and drove economic development projects to shape the next generation of IBM AI products and services. Partnering with entrepreneurs, Neil helps new businesses establish their target markets and assists with strategic development.

Neil is an advocate for social good. He serves on the Orange County Marathon Board of Directors to support the fight against childhood obesity, volunteers with the Zero Abuse Project whose mission is to ensure every child is free from abuse, and promotes youth sustainability initiatives with Planet Home. In addition to being a philanthropist and renowned speaker, Neil authored the best-seller, Own the AI Revolution, which advises on strategies for business growth using AI.

Immunis is delighted to welcome an incredible trailblazer in AI strategy to the team. As AI is already altering the way businesses engage in decision making, we welcome the adaptation of seemingly limitless technology to enhance Immunis’ contribution to the world.

About Immunis Inc.

Immunis is a private biotechnology company developing a novel immunomodulatory secretome product for the various manifestations of age and disease-related immune decline. The STEM product line leverages Immunis’ leading-edge capabilities in stem cell technologies to deliver a product of all natural, all human immune modulators in their natural relative physiological concentrations. For additional information about Immunis’ IMM01-STEM Phase 1/2a trial please visit: www.immunisbiomedical.com

Contacts

[email protected]nisbiomedical.com