Infobip announces headliners for Shift Conference, Miami

Featuring Joyce Lin, Doom creator John Romero and other iconic speakers, the popular developer conference will make its North American debut in Miami, May 23, 2023

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Infobip’s Shift Conference, one of Europe’s most celebrated developer gatherings, is making its North American debut with a lineup of legendary headliners in Miami, Florida, on May 23, 2023. Attendees will hear from some of the most sought-after trailblazers and innovators of the global developer community, including John Romero, the father of FPS games (notably Doom), Joyce Lin Head of Developer Relations at Postman, Gift Egwuenu, Developer Advocate at Cloudflare, Nic Jackson, Developer Advocate at HashiCorp and entrepreneurial coder and influencer Kitze.

“Shift is undoubtedly one of the most impressive conferences I’ve had the pleasure of speaking at. Their upcoming event in Miami is no exception, and I’m eagerly looking forward to it,” said Egwuenu, who will give a presentation entitled Powering up Micro-frontends at the Edge. “Based on my amazing experience at Shift Europe, I expect this event to be equally fantastic. I highly recommend attending the conference if you want to stay up to date with the latest trends and innovations in the tech industry. I appreciate how the organizers carefully consider the quality of the speakers, talks, and program. I can tell they put much effort into ensuring the conference is top-notch, which always shows.”

Along with panels and presentations, this year’s program will include sessions, one-on-one labs, and opportunities to engage with Infobip engineers and other developers. With attendees that include developers and engineers, product owners, and startup founders and teams, Shift will establish a standard for hands-on, interactive learning, extensive networking, and the sharing of cutting-edge ideas.

“There is no other conference like Shift in the US, which is why we are so thrilled to energize the developer community with such forward-looking speakers, as we extend our impact in North America and Latin America,” said Nikola Radišić, Global Events Team Lead at Infobip. “The stellar lineup of speakers will share insights on AI-code creation, Cloud platform and cloud-native development, Developer Velocity, Blockchain development, front-end trends, sustainable technology trends, and more.”

Ivan Burazin, Chief Developer Experience Officer at Infobip established the Shift Conference in Europe, where it is immensely popular. “Shift’s track record in Europe has made it a must-attend conference for anyone passionate about the developer community,” said Burazin. “We are thrilled to bring this gathering to Miami and continue to support the developer ecosystem in North America and Latin America.”

“After more than 10 years of hosting developer events in Europe, we are excited to expand our reach and bring the Shift experience to a new continent,” said Silvio Kutić, CEO of Infobip. “Our mission is to create innovative, inspirational, and immersive in-person and digital experiences and to help bring more information, innovation, collaboration, and conversation to the developer community in the U.S. and Latin America.”

To learn more about Shift in Miami, May 23, 2023, visit the conference website.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact center solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 70+ offices globally. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

Recent award wins include:

Infobip named a leader in the CPaaS Leaderboard, Juniper Research (February 2023)

Infobip named a leader in the CCaaS Leaderboard, Juniper Research (Aug 2022)

Omdia Ranks Infobip as Leader in CPaaS Universe Report (May 2022)

Ranked the leading service provider in CPaaS by Juniper Research in its new Competitor Leaderboard CPaaS Vendors (October 2021)

Infobip named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46746221, May 2021)

Best A2P SMS provider for the fourth year running by mobile operators and enterprises in ROCCO’s annual Messaging Vendor Benchmarking Report

Best CPaaS Provider of the Year, Best RCS Provider of the Year, and Mover & Shaker in Telco Innovation at the 2021 Juniper Digital Awards

About Shift

Shift is a tech conference franchise with over a decade of experience in creating and producing technology conferences in multiple industry verticals such as Software Development, Fin-Tech and Artificial Intelligence. Shift’s flagship conference Shift Developer is the largest developer event in Southeastern Europe, attracting attendees from over 109 different countries and speakers from all the major global IT companies including Microsoft, Netflix, AWS, Spotify and many others.

