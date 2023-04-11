Inozyme Pharma to Participate at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY), a clinical- stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation, today announced Douglas A. Treco, Ph.D., the company’s chief executive officer and chairman of the board, will participate in a fireside chat at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 from 9:30-10:10am ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Inozyme’s website under events, where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY) is a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton. We are developing INZ-701, an enzyme replacement therapy, to address pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation which can drive morbidity and mortality in these severe diseases. INZ-701 is currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency and ABCC6 Deficiency.

