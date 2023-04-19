IntelePeer Integrates ChatGPT into its SmartAgent Solution

SmartAgent will leverage generative AI technologies alongside its analytics and list of industry-leading conversational AI solutions, enabling contact centers to deliver unparalleled customer experiences, enhance efficiencies, and reduce costs.

DANIA BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IntelePeer, a leading Communications Automation Platform provider, today announced that SmartAgent, its digital solution for contact centers, will now leverage ChatGPT and eventually other generative AI technologies along with its suite of built-in, best-in-class solutions, like IBM Watson, Google Dialogflow and AWS Lex, to help businesses enhance their customer experience while introducing greater efficiencies and cost-effectiveness to their contact center operations. Contact centers currently struggle to keep up with high customer expectations, as long wait times, inconsistent service quality and high employee turnover rates continue to plague the industry. By integrating ChatGPT into its SmartAgent offering, IntelePeer will empower companies to reduce the cost of labor for contact centers through hyper-automation while allowing agents to focus on higher value, revenue-generating customer care tasks.

“The infusion of ChatGPT into the contact center environment is truly a watershed moment for the industry, and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of this exciting new approach,” said Frank Fawzi, CEO of IntelePeer. “Our SmartAgent offering, with its simplified pricing and advanced feature sets, including AI, analytics and omnichannel orchestration, will become even more powerful with the addition of generative AI tools like ChatGPT. Moreover, our implementation of this technology into our customer service solutions is a critical element of IntelePeer’s larger transition to a communications automation provider.”

IntelePeer’s SmartAgent solution helps businesses modernize their contact center, empowering them to effectively increase automation, manage spikes in call capacity, avoid compliance issues and minimize average handle time. Unique features of SmartAgent include, but are not limited to:

With SmartAgent’s conversational AI, businesses can also transcribe all their call and messaging exchanges across channels, driving deeper business insights and pinpointing the reasons behind customer inquiries. Transcribing these customer interactions will allow organizations to provide ideal training environments for ChatGPT, helping it analyze past conversations, identify common issues, and suggest improvements to the conversational AI’s responses, all while maintaining customer data privacy and security.

Likewise, SmartAgent elevates the role of the human agent by automating routine customer inquiries. Should a request come into the contact center beyond the scope of the AI’s capabilities, SmartAgent will seamlessly connect the customer directly to an available human expert in the contact center or elsewhere in the enterprise.

“Today, IntelePeer continues to expand its solutions as an innovative leader in the Communications Automation Platform (CAP) market and as a trusted advisor in all things automation for contact centers and enterprise customers. With our extensive in-house expertise, we enable thousands of customers to successfully build, deploy, and support a variety of omnichannel solutions, powered by our SmartAgent and innovative AI tools like ChatGPT,” concluded Fawzi.

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer simplifies communication automation for businesses and contact centers while lowering costs, enriching the customer experience and accelerating ROI. Its Communications Automation Platform works seamlessly within existing business software and infrastructure, enabling brands to quickly and effortlessly automate complex processes. Built for business users, IntelePeer’s vendor-neutral platform and low- and no-code solutions leverage world-class AI and analytics, empowering businesses to proactively resolve potential pain points and maintain context across channels and throughout the orchestrated customer journey.

