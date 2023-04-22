Intellabridge Launches Karma Card on Earth Day 2023

Boulder, Colorado and Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 22, 2023) – Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) (the “Company”, “Intellabridge” or “Kash Corp.”), a financial technology company, is pleased to announce that today, on Earth Day 2023, the Company is launching Karma Card, a debit card that makes it easy for customers to earn cashback and donate their cashback to charitable organizations aligned with the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Intellabridge has built a financial impact application which taps into the multi-billion dollar cashback market by connecting customers with thousands of merchants to earn cashback, and connecting with thousands of charities to make donations. This innovative solution makes it easier for customers to earn cashback from merchants and programmatically donate their cashback to organizations who are aligned with climate action and other sustainable development goals.

“We are really excited to launch Karma Card on Earth Day, an annual event on April 22 to show support for our earth and environmental protection. Our launch is especially fitting given that this year’s official Earth Day theme is to ‘Invest In Our Planet’ which emphasizes partnership for the planet, and encourages everyone to shift toward sustainable practices. With Karma Card, customers can have a positive impact while shopping. It’s a win-win-win, because it’s good for customers who want to donate to the causes that they believe in, it’s good for merchants who want to associate their brands with ESG, sustainability and financial impact, and it’s good for the planet,” explains Intellabridge CEO, John Eagleton. “People want to do more to have an impact, but don’t know where to start. With Karma Card, customers can integrate impact into everyday life, making environmental and sustainable action easy and automated with every financial transaction.”

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) is a fintech company in the business of impact finance with a mission to make every financial transaction have a positive impact. Intellabridge’s Karma Card impact finance product allows customers to generate cashback from financial transactions and make it easy for customers to donate their cashback to charitable organizations based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Intellabridge offers web and mobile applications providing customers with cashback debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay, and automated donation systems, as well as self-custody aggregated financial systems and institutional-grade security solutions.

For more information on Intellabridge visit www.intellabridge.com.

For more information on Karma Card visit www.getkarmacard.com.

